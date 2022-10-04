Akarachi Divine Mandate Donates Learning Materials To Schools In Mbaike

…Charges students to focused on Their Studies

Akarachi Divine mandate, a political structure of the APC Candidate for Mbaike Federal house of Representatives, Engr Akarachi Amadi, led by Hon. Soronnadi Emmanuel, today, unveiled and began the donation of learning materials to school in Mbaike with Obazu Girls Secondary school and Obazu community secondary been there first point of call.

In his opening remark, the founder of the group Hon. Soronnadi opined that the group has made adequate preparations and is ready to begin the donation and support the students in all the secondary schools in Mbaike, with educational learning materials in order to ease the responsibility of providing such materials from parents and guardians at this time.

According to him;

“We are here today to unveil and donate these exercise books to the students in all the various classes in your school, this is to support Engr Akarachi Amadi in his quest to ease the burden of providing such educational learning material from parents and guardians in Mbaike.

As you know, Akarachi Amadi purchased hundreds of JAMB forms for Mbaike students at the last JAMB examinations and has taken it upon himself to offer scholarships to many of them throughout their university education”

Hon. Emma informed his audience that Akarachi Amadi is a young man who has shown so much love to ndi Mbaike as a private citizen and wonders how the love will be if he becomes our Rep member.

Hon. Rufus Osueke(Ohamadike), the DG of Akarachi campaign organization in his speech thanked the members of the group for such a thoughtful initiative, he reiterated that education remains the best gift any parent can offer to their wards.

He advised the students to always remain focused, take their studies seriously and avoid any distraction that will hinder them from coming out in flying colors after their examinations.

He urged them to remain good children that will always make their parents proud.

Contributing, the Mayor of Mbieri, Chief Onyewuchi Asinobi, who was one of the guests at the unveiling program, lauded the group for making education their priority ahead of their different sensitisation programs, he also advised the students to always remember the trust their parents repose on them, and at all times strive not to betray such huge trust.

The Obazu women group who was represented at the occasion by their Executives, led by Supo Jane Obodo, used the opportunity to thank Engr Akarachi Amadi for the Jamb forms he purchased for their children.

She also thanked him for the construction of the Nkworji Obazu Mbieri road which is still ongoing and has made movement more easy for people of the area.

She avered that Obazu women are anxiously waiting for the election day to reciprocate the love Akarachi has shown them with their vote.

The two Principals of the two Secondary schools respectively thanked the Akarachi Divine mandate group and Engr Akarachi for the donation.

The high point of the program was the unveiling of the book, which Akarachi Divine Mandate donated to the two Secondary schools.