Flood Ravages Imo, Residents Of Works Layout, Trans Egbu Sacked

By Okey Alozie

A Good number of homes have been displaced and others trapped by the flood ravaging different towns in Imo State.

Our roving reporter observed that property worth millions of naira got destroyed over the weekend in some areas in Imo State. Report has it that the worst hit was Works Layout in Owerri .

Information revealed that at Chief Val Mbamara street Works Layout, the flood caused by heavy down pour wrecked serious havoc in some houses.

One of the victims Mrs Joy Ajaero narrated her ordeal. She told our Reporter who visited the place that the flood covered her own apartment at Chief Val Mbamara Street.

According to her, all the electronic gadgets were all destroyed. She revealed that her family is now displaced as she has no place to stay again.

Some other residents at Works Layout were reportedly trapped by the flood and the place right now has been deserted.

At World Bank Estate new Owerri residents of Area L, site and services and Imo Housing Umuguma have been trapped in their homes as the major roads from the last roundabout leading to Owerri West Council headquarters, Umuguma has been overtaken by flood.

Another horrible place is MCC Uratta road where many shops were destroyed by flood. Vehicles along that axis were also trapped.

In Trans Egbu Estate, and Egbu, the flood sacked many residents, unfortunately, those who suffered some fate by this time last year.

In Mbaise, farm lands were reported flooded as crops got damaged. Community leaders are now raising serious alarm calling on Imo Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma to help some displaced people as we gathered have started moving out from their home to find shelter inside schools.