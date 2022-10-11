Onion Newspaper Celebrates Two Years  Anniversary

The Onion Newspaper, which made a debut on the 20th of June, 2020, is two years old now. The tabloid has made impressive impact on the minds of the reading public. As its title implies, it has spiced the media world with a bang.

The Board, Management and Staff of Promotions – Onion Communication Limited, Publishers of The Onion Newspaper title has, therefore, rolled out its drums to accord the stable a befitting 2nd Anniversary celebration.

According to the Publisher/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lolo Chioma Ogechi Njoku, the 2nd Anniversary event will take place at the high brow Rockview Hotel, Government House Layout, Owerri Central Business District, Imo State.

Date of the event, according to her, will be Friday, November 25, 2022 while time will be 11:00am prompt. Lolo Njoku, by this medium, invites all and sundry to embrace the occasion, which she assured promises highly scintillating outing.