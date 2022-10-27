GOODNEWS FOR NURSING STUDENTS IN IMO, AMENDED BILL ON COLLEGE OF NURSING, MIDWIFERY PASSED INTO LAW

•IMHA SERVICE COMMISSION BILL TOO

Students studying Nursing or and Midwifery in any of the Schools or Colleges of Nursing in Imo State can now have a strong justification for doing so, following the contents of the amended bills which were finally passed into Law.

The Imo State House of Assembly during its plenary session on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after a robust debate and presentation amended the House of Assembly Bill Number 108, A bill for a law to amend the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Law no 25 of 2019.

Calling for an Order 8 rule 35 & 36 to be relaxed to enable item on notice be read, by the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi, seconded by the Chief Whip and member for Oru East, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, he presented that instead of calling it School of Nursing, it now reads College of Nursing Sciences.

A cheering news therefore states that graduates can be awarded with Bs.C Nursing, on affiliated Universities.

While the main Campus resides in Orlu, Orlu LGA of the State, the three others will be Departments of the main Campus.

The nomenclature of the head which was used to be “Principal” through the amendment becomes the “Provost”.

In a related development, a bill for a Law to amend the Imo State House of Assembly Service Commission Law number 21 of 2018 was passed into Law after passing through the first, second and third reading, respectively.

Having successfully done the legislative exercise, the Clerk was directed to forward the clean copies of the passed Laws to the Governor for his assent.

EULOGIES AS IMO LAWMAKERS DECLARE UZODINMA BEST GOVERNOR

•DEPUTY SPEAKER’S COMMENDATION MOTION GETS AFFIRMATIVE VOTE

•AS OPPOSITION LIKENS REBUILT COMPLEX TO BUCKINGHAM PALACE

The new outlook of the building housing Members and Staff of the Imo State House of Assembly has continued to elicit reactions from all quaters.

The joy was expressed more among the House Members as they ceaselessly thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for the state-of-the-art reconstruction of the Complex.

This sprung up from a motion moved by the Deputy Speaker and Member for Nwangele State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu on Tuesday October 25, 2022 plenary session.

It was seconded by Njaba Member, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe.

The content of the motion reads, “Whereas the Imo State House of Assembly was in great state of disrepair, posing a huge danger to members and staff of the Assembly, which prompted the immediate relocation to Ikemba Ojukwu Centre to continue legislative work of the State;

“Notwithstanding the huge cost of construction work and the lean revenue resources accruable to the Imo State Government as well as faced with dwindling Federal Allocation share from Abuja;

“Confronting these challenges, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma mustered the courage and awarded contract that rehabilitated this Complex within Nine (9) months, which was commissioned by His Excellency President Mohammed Buhari on the 13th September, 2022 and handed over to the leadership of this great House”.

The Deputy Speaker added that the reconstruction was from scratch with quality equipment and competent hands.

He disclosed that even the floor was constructed with granite, for the first time, a sophisticated air conditioning system, modern sound control system with improved technology.

Again, he commended the Governor for the two elevators which were not in the original structure.

Hon Iwuanyanwu also gave reference to the quality of jobs done by the 3R administration across the State which he said would stand a test of time. He pledged his continued support, and the Assembly’s resolve to continue to partner with the 3R government at all times.

In their respective contributions, Honorable Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise, said, Governor Uzodinma is the best Governor Imo ever had and will continue to have. On behalf of Aboh Mbaise people, he assured they are ready to partner with him at all times and for his second term ambition. “He is a Governor with panache, a governor with class”.

Hon Frank Ugboma representing Oguta commended the Executive Arm of Government for the wonderful work, even though he added that it is the constitutional responsibility of the executive.

Rt Hon Uju Onwudiwe of Njaba State Constituency lauded the Deputy Speaker for the well thought-out motion. She said the Governor has deemed it fit in giving them comfort just as his name implies. “There is Hope in Imo State, and light everywhere. Hope is a man that has come to serve the people. A man that is having sleepless nights just for the interest of Ndi Imo. He has done well for us”.

Hon Paschal Okolie on behalf of Orlu people commended the Governor for the class and quality.

Hon Uche Ogbuagu member for Ikeduru State Constituency said, “from what I have seen, the governor has tried and done marvelously well on this one”.

Hon Dominic Ezerioha of Oru West opined, looking at this edifice, any man who knows how to legislate, would do well. It is no longer a dirty place that can negatively affect one’s medulla oblongata.

Hon Chigozie Nwaneri representing Oru East State Constituency commended the Deputy Speaker for thinking back on incidents that led to them running away for safety. He cited that before now, many offices like his, caved in, while some other offices were swimming pool whenever it rains.

Nwaneri also thumbed up for his Oru East brother, the Governor for not only reconstructing the place, but also using a competent contractor. “He really recovered this place. In fact, he showed the spirit of the 3R mantra in this place”. He prayed God to bless and strengthen the governor.

“On behalf of the hospitable people of Oru East, we say a big thanks to our darling Governor”.

Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem of Onuimo said, Uzodinma’s goodwill didn’t stop at renovating the complex, but in all the projects he is doing, adding that all the projects would outlive his tenure.

Hon. Duru Iheonukara Johnson representing Ideato South State Constituency submitted that in Imo State, everywhere is sparkling, and wondered how the governor got the money to be doing all the projects in the State with the meagre allocation available to Imo.

Deputy Majority Leader, Hon Chidi Samuel Ogbunikpa described the motion to have been prompt, a signature project, same as the Owerri-Okigwe road under construction.

Hon. Solomon Anukam member representing Owerri Municipal said neither a soothsayer not prophet is needed for one to know it was a great project, and a very highly rebuilt edifice of global standard.

After hearing from the Members, the Speaker, Rt Hon Emeka Nduka joined in pouring accolades on the governor.

The House resolved as follows; “To commend His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma for this great achievement and demonstration of love for the Legislature.

“Be it further resolved to thank him for reposing confidence to the legislature by the way and manner he undertook, funded and delivered the rehabilitated, modern Assembly to Legislature”.

IMO ASSEMBLY WON’T SHUT DOWN DURING CAMPAIGNS -SPEAKER

Against the backdrop of belief that all structures of government will lower activities because of the coming campaigns and elections scheduled for early next year, the Imo State House of Assembly won’t be part of this schedule.

Reason is because the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emeka Nduka has disclosed that activities of the House shall be on.

Trumpeta recalls that during campaigns and elections, activities of State Government and agencies like the State Legislature move at snail speed.

Based on what Speaker Nduka said during opening of plenary on Tuesday, there will be a paradigm shift this time.

Speaking while welcoming his colleagues on the floor of the House, Nduka said “As we have moved into the campaign period in preparation for the general election, I wish our dear colleagues who are pursuing one political position or the other success in their various endeavours.

“But let us remember that Imo State House of Assembly has not shut down and will not because of election. I therefore request that despite the rigor and tight schedule of campaign, we must endeavour to come to plenaries regularly and promptly. It is a duty we owe our constituencies and by extension Imolites.

“We must pursue and discharge our legislative duties with vigor and commitment until the end of the life span of the 9th Assembly.

“We must take our core legislative assignments- law making, oversight and appropriation seriously”.

The Speaker further extolled the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for rebuilding and handing over a World-Class Complex to the Lawmakers after many years.

He added, “Dear colleagues, you will agree with me that we have never had it this good. The overhauling of the entire edifice came with unusual classic Hallow Chamber. Today, the plenary is going on in a digitalized artistic Hallow Chamber of conducive ambience for work. Many have argued that not even the National Assembly is better equipped than ours. Where we are sitting now, as you can see, is well equiped with latest technology that makes our legislative process efficient, effective and seamless.

“At this juncture, we must be grateful to God Almighty for the gift of His Excellency, Distinguished, Senator Hope Uzodimma (Onwa), as the Governor of Imo State. The successes we have recorded in Imo State , particularly the reconstruction of our Assembly Complex, would not have been possible without the patriotic zeal, insight, love for the legislature and dogged determination of our Governor to place Imo State among the best in the comity of States”.

STOP PRESS: At the end of yesterday Wednesday sitting, Speaker Emeka Nduka announced the sudden death of Mr. Reginald Njoku. Reports obtained by Assembly Vibes have it that he died on Tuesday after the day’s legislative activities on his way going home. Until his death, he was a staff in the Legislative department of the Imo House of Assembly. In a sober reflection, the Speaker, Members and guests at gallery rose to observe a minute silence in honour of the late Reginald Njoku.