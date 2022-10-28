TRUMPETA Writes Bar Soronadi Njoku Over Publication

With all due respect, we have received your letter to the Management of TRUMPETA Newspaper, regarding our Friday October 7, 2022 Edition, wherein an advertorial captioned “OUR STAND ON THE NGURU UMUARO AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITY OF NGOR OKPALA LGA” was published.

In the said publication, the name Chief (Sir) Soronnadi Njoku was not mentioned anywhere in the publication.

However, having said that the publication had insinuations that matched your person, we state it here that the said publication was not targeted at your person since your name was not mentioned, but only rendering services to our clients.

Therefore, we make it known that it was not intentioned to malign your person and character, as we hold you in high esteem as not only a friend and customer of this Establishment, but a Senior Lawyer and politician of note with impeccable pedigree.

We therefore withdraw that publication, and regret whatever embarrassment it may have caused you and family.

Accept our usual Regards.

Signed

Editor-in-Chief