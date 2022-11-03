Hope Rises For Unpaid Imo Workers, As Verified Civil Servants Payment List Ready

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Government led by Governor Hope Uzodinma has resolved to put smile on the faces of Civil Servants especially the unpaid workers in various Ministries, Departments and Parastatals.

Our roving reporter observed that the list of verified and authentic staff of various Government Establishments have been submitted to the appropriate authority for approval and immediate payment.

Information available to us revealed that only few Parastatals and Agencies are yet to submit their own verified list for possible payment as directed by Governor Hope Uzodinma recently.

There are serious indications that those who were erroneously omitted from the payroll will now get their salaries since the corrections have been made.

Our source revealed that Governor Hope Uzodinma has ordered that genuine workers who have not been getting their salaries should be cleared for payment without further delay.

Further information revealed that the governor will give promotion to Imo workers before first week of December 2022.

In addition, there will be increase in workers’ salaries this time.

Other welfare packages include, Christmas gift and productivity bonus to all verified workers in Imo State.

Our roving reporter also gathered that the governor will soon lift ban on employment.

It could be recalled that the State Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma recently announced that he will uplift Imo civil servants.

He however ordered for staff audit to enable him get the true number of Imo workers because the wage bill is said to be highly outrageous.

It was reported with good number of workers have ascended, some dead and many retired yet the wage bill keep increasing every month.

Against this backdrop fresh verification, biometric capturing and other exercise came up just for the government to ascertain the truth as we were told. but now, the whole thing have been corrected as we were told. it is now time to commence action.