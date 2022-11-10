•Honour Top Dignitaries

By Onyekachi Eze

The three-day Biennial General Meeting (BGM) and Architects Summit 3.0 of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Imo State Chapter has successfully ended in Owerri, the Eastern part of Nigeria.

It was a rejuvenation of intellectual and physical exercise for all Architects in Imo State, with the theme, “Sustainable Built Environment Design In A Tropical Climate”.

It commenced on Wednesday November 2, 2022 with Factory/Site tour. On the second day being November 3, 2022, it had a virtual conference/paper presentations.

The last event which summed up the year’s summit was held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Graceland Event Center, Owerri. This witnessed the physical presence of dignitaries in the Architectural world, the Religious, and Captains of industries.

The keynote lecture was delivered by Arc. Prof. Akunnaya P. Opoko, fnia, on the main summit theme.

While she commended the numerous contributions of Architects in giving beautiful designs as well as following the structures up, she hammered on need to follow the professional ethics and conducts.

She suggested that considering the environment of every designed work is paramount which shouldn’t be relegated by any means.

For Architects, the keynote speaker advised them to ensure compliance to all regulations at the cause of their duties.

On another paper presentation done by the General Manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, Engr. Francis Chukwu on the topic, “Tackling the influx of un-vetted drawings in OCDA, he lauded the Leadership and esteem members of NIA for organizing such a life transforming summit.

He stated that it won’t only benefit the old members, but interns still in schools.

Speaking from OCDA angle, he reiterated on the need to maintain the master plan while drawing.

Chukwu disclosed that e-vetting system is underway in OCDA for proper inventory.

However, Engr. Chukwu appealed for partnership of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Imo State Chapter.

In a communique duly signed by Arc Nnanna Oti, mnia, Chairman 2022 planning committee, and Arc (Assoc. Prof.) Kelechi Ezeji, mnia, PhD, Chairman, Communique sub-committee, it reads;

“NIGERIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS (NIA) – IMO STATE CHAPTER

COMMUNIQUE FROM THE 2022 IMO ARCHITECTS’ SUMMIT 3.0/BIENNIAL GENERAL MEETING (BGM)

Held from: Wednesday 2ND TO Friday 4TH November, 2022 at Graceland Event Centre.

The conference noted that the built environment as it is today, is very chaotic. This situation has had grievous consequences for humans and the environment. Sustainability has therefore become a necessary global concern. Whereas, the UN has developed 17 Sustainable Development Goals to focus efforts on solution to sustainability issues, Goal No. 11 is of particular importance for the built environment: To make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. Whereas the tropics are of interest to us because of our geographical location, our focus on it is also critical because of the following features;

1. Rapid population increase and greater demand for infrastructure.

2. Widespread poverty.

3. Rich ecological diversity.

4. Climatological expansion

5. Globalization, which influences the built environment.

The quest for sustainability is therefore very germane. The conference noted that sustainable development ought to be pursued in four key areas.

1. ECOLOGICAL

2. ECONOMIC

3. SOCIAL

4. TECHNICAL

It was agreed that in doing this,

a. Architects should pursue the 3Rs of sustainable Design, i.e. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

b. Also it was agreed that sustainable built environment design in the Tropical climate is achievable. This can be achieved by doing the following:

1. Optimize site potentials

2. Pursuing energy efficiency

3. Designing healthy buildings

4. Practicing water conservation

5. Managing storm water

6. Reducing waste\

7. Designing for social cohesion

8. Creating economic designs

9. Encourage the use of local building materials.

c. In addition, it was recognized that despite the difficult environment in which they operate, Architects can and must lead the charge in advocacy, education and practice to achieve these objectives. This is so because of their privileged and vantage position as leaders in the built environment.

d. It was observed that without a robust urban, housing, and regional development Act to tie all the above, urban degradation and building collapse will continue to befall our society. To this end, the conference called for holistic urban, housing and regional development plan for Imo State.

In conclusion, the conference agreed on the need to pursue more vigorously a robust synergy with the Imo State Government and Agencies to build a safe and human built environment for the well-being of all residents of Imo state”.

As part of events marking the end of the 3-day exercise, seven notable personalities were bestowed with Prestigious awards.

Arc. Ignatius A.C. Ifeanyi, fnia, former Chairman, Imo NIA, Arc. Goddy C.E Orgor, fnia, former Chairman Imo NIA, were honoured with Prestigious Leadership Awards, while His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Anthony J.V. Obinna bagged a Distinguished Leadership Award.

Arc. Sir. A.B.C. Achigbu, fnia, received an Architecture Ambassador Award.

Also rewarded with Partners-in- development award were; Chief Nnabue Vitalis Uchenna, Chief Chika Emenike, and Dr. Austin Njoku.

Importantly, all the Participants were also presented with automatic Certificates.