BILLS ON THIRD AND FINAL STAGE:

IMHA C’TTEE CHAIRMAN ON INFORMATION LAUDS UZODIMMA OVER SECURITY, INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Even as commendations have continued to pour in for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s human, capital and infrastructural revolution in Imo, the Imo State House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Information, member representing Ideato South State Constituency, Hon. Johnson Iheonukara Duru has expressed same.

Addressing Assembly Correspondents yesterday, at the Complex, shortly after plenary session, Hon Duru commended the governor for the awesome infrastructural strides in Imo State.

Hon Duru described him as a performing governor who believes Imo will be better, and has indeed effected tremendous changes within his two and half years of saddle on the seat.

Linking Uzodimma’s soft touch for quality and excellence, he submitted that the refurbished and remodeled Assembly complex suitably explains why Uzodinma would never be forgotten in a hurry by Imolites.

The Governor was thumbed up for changing the face of the ‘once’ dilapidated structure into a world-class standard building with the-state-of-the-art equipment.

‘Pa Jay’ as fondly called disclosed that the 3R agenda of Recovery, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation is fully playing out with inaundated projects.

The Lawmaker added, ‘In terms of insecurity, the governor has done very well. Before now, night life in the State, especially in Owerri metropolis was eroded, but now, it has returned. Imo is now secure with booming economy”.

Furthermore, the governor was lauded on the massive roads infrastructure that cuts across the three zones viz; Okigwe, Owerri, and Orlu.

According to the Ideato South representative, what governor Hope Uzodimma has achieved in less than three years are numerous, and verifiable evidence to guarantee him another tenure after this.

“One good turn deserves another. He is actually an exceptional Governor”.

Commenting on the relationship of the Lawmakers, Hon Duru opined that the Members are in a cordial relationship, living like a family, and working for the common good of the State through Law making, oversight functions, among others.

COMMISSIONER POSITION: HOUSE MEMBERS SATISFIED WITH NWADIKE’S PEDIGREE, ASKS HIM TO TAKE A BOW

Following his impeccable character, academic qualifications, and moral background, the Imo State House of Assembly has unanimously asked the latest Commissioner nominee of Governor Hope Uzodimma, Professor Johncliff Chike Nwadike to take a bow and leave the hallowed Chambers.

This was observed during yesterday, November 9, 2022 plenary session presided by Speaker, Emeka Nduka.

The Speaker having earlier read out a letter from the Governor, requesting that the House to screen one of the Commissioner designates adopted a motion raised by the Members.

Standing and waiting for the screening proper, the Deputy Speaker who read out the appointee’s resume told Honorable members that Prof Johncliff Nwadike possesses an intimidating curriculum vitae, hence his qualification for the position.

Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu posited that no wonder the eagle eyes of Governor Hope Uzodimma located Nwadike to serve in his cabinet.

In addition, he attributed the Commissioner designate as an asset, a Professor of History and International Studies from the Imo State University, Owerri.

An illustrious son of Isu LGA of the State, Prof. Nwadike lectures in IMSU.

Sequel to these, Iwuanyanwu prayed that, the House to allow Nwadike to take a bow, which was seconded by Hon. Johnson Iheonukara Duru of Ideato South, without a dissenting voice.

Before a leave was granted to lead Prof. Nwadike out of the Chambers, he was asked to make a remark.

In his statement, the elated Professor thanked the Lawmakers for considering him worthy of stepping inside the Chambers.

He confessed that not only was the Assembly complex marvelous, but also remodeled in a way that it deserved.

Prof. Johncliff Chike Nwadike sent his unreserved commendations to governor Uzodimma for making the State work again.

He said, “I am impressed. The State is working. This is a signature project. The Glory goes to God, and the honor to the Governor”.

AFOR NZEREM/OBINETITI/NKWODIOKA/IKPEM ROAD:

IMO LAWMAKERS SHOW CONCERN, MOVE MOTION CALLING ON IMO GOV TO ADD SPEAKER’S EHIME MBANO ROAD IN 2023 BUDGET

It was an emotion ladened moment on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 sitting of the 9th Imo State House of Assembly, as Members made case for the Speaker and his constituents, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka over the deplorable state of Road in Ehime Mbano.

It is the Afor Nzerem/Obinetiti/Nkwodioka/Ikpem road in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the State.

Interesting part however, as observed by Trumpeta Newspaper was that the motion was moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

While Emeka Nduka hails from Okigwe Zone, Iwuanyanwu is from Orlu zone.

Presenting the motion, the Deputy Speaker explained that the call for the Road to receive the needed attention came to bear following the deplorable state of the said road, and its economic relevance to the locals.

He beckoned on the Governor to consider the residents of the area, especially the Speaker, by adding the said road in the upcoming 2023 appropriation budget.

Prayers of the motion reads, “Whereas there is a massive infrastructural revolution currently going on in Imo State with quality projects being undertaken in the three Senatorial Zone of Imo State by the 3R Administration ably led by the Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

“Noting that the Owerri/Orlu and Owerri Okigwe roads have been completed and this has positively impacted on the lives of people in Imo State especially people from those zones;

“Aware that the Governor has also flagged off construction of the Owerri/Mbaise road and work is currently going on, as well as in other internal rural roads;

“Conscious of the fact that some of the internal roads at Ehime Mbano Local Government especially the Afor Nzerem/Obinetiti/Nkwodioka/Ikpem road are in very bad state of disrepair thereby causing the people in the area great hardship and inconvenience”.

Contributing, the Member for Ihitte/Uboma State Constituency, Hon Michael Onyemaechi Njoku regretted that recently, a corpse was conveyed inside the compound through the aid of a motorcade because of the poor nature of the road. He added that neither a normal vehicle nor ambulance had its way due of the impassable nature of the road.

He therefore commented that the Imo State Commissioner for Works should as a matter of importance capture it in the budget.

The Member for Aboh Mbaise, Hon. Eddy Obinna in his statement didn’t mince words when he tagged Uzodimma as “Mr construction”, who has put smiles on the face of Mbaise People.

He was hopeful the Governor would not relent in considering the plights of Ehime Mbano people, just as he did across the State.

Hon Dominic Ezerioha of Oru West concur with his colleagues assertion and gave a nod to the motion.

After Member’s deliberations, the House resolved thus, “To urge our performing Governor, His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma to include the Afor Nzerem/Obinetiti/Nkwodioka/Ikpem road in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in the 2023 Budget estimates as one of the roads to receive attention in the year 2023 to alleviate the suffering of the communities that ply and use that road”.

Later after the Plenary, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka while addressing Correspondents began by appreciating his Colleagues, especially the Deputy Speaker for shouldering his plight and that of his constituents by moving the motion.

He told newsmen that the area has never seen tared road since the creation of the World.

However, Speaker Nduka was optimistic that as a listening and project oriented Governor, he would give heed to the Assembly resolutions.

Fielding a question on when the budget will be presented, the Speaker disclosed it would be in no distant time, mostly before end of the year.

“Governor’s road revolution is very impressive. What I enjoy more is the quality. Our Governor gives us the best. Even in the next ten years, it is still in shape. It’s not about doing project here and there, but the quality matters a lot. Imo State is indeed blessed to have Onwa Oyoko, a visionary Leader”, Nduka asserted.

BILLS ON THIRD AND FINAL STAGE:

H.A.B.95: A Bill for a Law to Regulate Tenancy Relationship and provide for the Rights/Obligations of the Landlords and Tenants, Procedure for Recovering of Premises in Imo State and for other related matters (Second Reading).

Chief Sponsor: – Hon. Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

H.A.B.50: A Bill for a Law to establish the Imo State Micro and Mega Investment Promotion Commission and for other connected purposes. (Report of Committee on Commerce & Industry).

Chief Sponsor: – Hon. Kennedy Ibeh.