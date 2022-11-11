Araraume’s Case Against Buhari  Causes Ripples In Imo Govt House

.As Uzodinma Plots His Sack From APC

The case brought by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, against the person of the President of the Federal Republic, Mohammadu Buhari, is said to be causing disquiet in Imo Government House, Owerri, as well as among members of All Progressive Congress APC, Imo State chapter.

It came as a surprise to many on Tuesday when it was blown open by the Media, that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume had dragged President Buhari to court, demanding for damages over the failed appointment as the Chairman of Board of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Sources said that the development shook the present occupiers of Imo Government House, Owerri, with the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the major Tenant.

Trumpeta was told that Governor Hope Uzodinma did not like the situation, as he took it as an affront on Buhari, who he said has visited Imo State more than any other President, in the history of Nigeria.

Sources told Trumpeta that Uzodinma took the Araraume matter as not only confrontational on the President, but an insult on his person, who is the Leader of APC in the State, which Araraume the plantiff in the case, is a member.

Information has it that Uzodinma is not taking the matter lying low, as it shows that all Buhari is doing for Imo State, with his constant visits to the State, is not appreciated in Imo State.

This Newspaper was told that the Governor believes that all he had done to build a cordial relationship between Imo State and Aso Villa has been shattered by Araraume, by having the guts to drag Buhari to Court.

Araraume is demanding One Hundred ( N 100B) as damages for the embarrassment caused him by Buhari by dropping him as Chairman, NNPC Board, after it has been pronounced, only remaining his inauguration, which never happened.

Since after the disappointment, Araraume went quiet, only to wake up with the N 100B suit slammed on Buhari which shocked many.

Since then, many had asked why Araraume sued the President, whom they claimed “has the power to hire and fire”, which led some commentators conclude that the Imo State Politician from Isiala Mbano LGA, will lose the case.

However, Legal pundits said that no one should conclude yet, as Araraume and his Team of Legal Titans, made up over Six Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) studied the matter before they delved into it.

Trumpeta sources said that a good number of Political Big Wigs in Nigeria were consulted by the Plantiff before he filed the case.

“Even some APC Presidential Aspirants are aware of this case, and backing Araraume. We must be careful with this case, as it looks like first of its kind in the annals of the country” a top politician told Trumpeta.

Meanwhile, another reliable source said that Araraume wanted to show Uzodinma with the case, as this has lowered Uzodinma’s reputation among Buhari’s Aides, who thought Uzodinma was in full charge of Imo APC members. It was alleged that Uzodinma had a hand in the replacement of Araraume’s name as Chairman of NNPC Board, a development which worried Imo people across party lines.

Therefore, following this latest development, Trumpeta was told that the next action from Uzodinma to cage Araraume now is to engineer his sack from APC.

“Araraume cannot be in APC and be challenging the Nation Leader of the Party, the President, which tantamounts to sueing APC itself” Trumpeta was told.

But another high placed Government official asked if Araraume has not left APC yet, as it was some time rumoured that he has moved to Labour Party.

“Araraume remains a full member of APC and has caused no offence to warrant his suspension or sack from APC” a close Aide to Senator Araraume told Trumpeta in confidence.