FRESH SUSPENSION LOOMS IN IMO ASSEMBLY

•OPPOSITION CAMP CRACKS

If findings recorded by Trumpeta Newspaper at last plenary session of the Imo State House of Assembly are to be considered, then some Members of the opposition camp may risk suspension.

At Tuesday November 15, 2022 sitting, a Lawmaker of the minority caucus, Hon Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North)petitioned the House over alleged misappropriation of minority caucus funds by the Minority Leader, Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte Mbaise).

Although the veracity of his claims are yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, this newspaper notes that suspension gavel is underway.

Presented on the floor of the House by the member representing Ideato South State Constituency, Hon Johnson Duru, the petition accused Nwosu and few other PDP Lawmakers of misappropriating a fund meant for all of them in the minority camp.

Following the presentation, the Speaker, Rt. Hon Emeka Nduka committed it to Committee on Ethics and Privileges, and asked them to report their findings in two weeks time.

This development, it was gathered had sparked off concern in the State, especially among top PDP Chieftains.

Not only that, there is purported renewed distrust among the few Members of the opposition.

A Lawmaker of the 9th House from Okigwe zone who spoke to our Correspondent under strict anonymity said that if the accused person(s) is found guilty of the allegation at the end of the investigation, he may be suspended or lose his seat.

It was further disclosed that unless a refund or compensation is made to douse all frayed nerves, especially the chief petitioner who claimed on the said petition that he was sidelined on the sharing of the purported $50,000, heads may roll.

Against this backdrop, there have been secret meetings currently ongoing towards addressing the issue before the said date.

IMHA CHIEF WHIP, NWANERI EXPRESSES WORRY OVER DETERIORATED AWO-OMAMMA/OGUTA EXPRESS ROAD

•FERMA, WORKS COMMISSIONER CHARGED ON PALLIATIVE MEASURE

Apparently concerned on the welfare of his constituents and numerous road users of the ever busy Awo-Omamma, and Oguta- Mgbidi express roads in Oru East, and Oru West State Constituencies, respectively, the Chief Whip of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri has called on the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to direct for palliative measures on the deteriorated Roads, mentioned above.

The plea followed a motion moved on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the floor of the Legislative House.

Hon Nwaneri who represents Oru East State Constituency, while presenting his motion recalled that there had been series of road mishaps on the said spots, especially ones that claimed lives.

He regretted that if the spots were passable, most of the accidents could have been averted.

Referencing the approach of Yuletide season, Hon Nwaneri asserts that the socio-economic relevance of the listed Roads are numerous, and serves as the major route for all who would return home for the Christmas celebrations.

He did not mince words in eulogizing Governor Uzodimma for his chains of road infrastructure in rural and urban cities.

For Nwaneri, the Governor has done marvelously well in giving the State such a durable roads construction that cuts across board.

Further recalling the poor state of the Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe, and now Owerri-Umuahia roads, he thumbed up for Uzodimma for putting into consideration the necessity and its economic relevance when he ventured into the construction of the roads.

To that effect, he pleaded to him to also consider the need to cause the Commissioner for Works and the Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA to visit the Awo-Omamma, Oguta junction spots and do palliative measures.

The seconder of the motion, Hon Eddy Obinna lauded Nwaneri for his passion and display of a great role as the People’s representative. He added that the Governor has continued to showcase his genuine love for Ndi Imo, and won’t frown at the prayers of the motion.

He said, “You have truly displayed the qualities you have, and have also shown you are a good representative to your people”.

The Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, Hon Johnson Iheonukara Duru, Hon Paschal Okolie, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha all supported the motion.

The Lawmakers who spoke in turns took time to appraise the 3R led administration over all the lofty projects in Imo State.

Most of them further recognized the Owerri/Onitsha Road which harbours the Awo-Omamma, Oguta-Mgbidi Road as most useful road in the State which shouldn’t be allowed to deteriorate any further.

Prayers of the motion reads, “Aware that the state of the said Owerri/Onitsha road is nothing to write home about with some particular spots in very bad state of disrepair and decay thereby causing a lot of havoc to commuters who ply that route;

“Pointing out that the Awo-Omamma junction appears to be the worst hit as part of the road has virtually caved in and could lead to heavy loss of lives especially this yuletide season if not addressed or attended to immediately;

“Be it resolved by this Honourable House to urge the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma to direct the Commissioner in charge of Ministry of Works in the State to embark on palliative repairs of that road especially that Awo Omamma junction to avert the imminent danger to lives of Imo people and others posed by the level of decay on that road and that particular spot.

“Be it also resolved to urge the Governor to direct FERMA to as a matter of urgency deploy men and materials to that road especially that Awo Omamma junction to effect repairs on that road before the festive season commences to avoid undue hardship on road users who ply that route”.

LAW TO REGULATE TENANCY RELATIONSHIP, RECOVERY OF PREMISES IN IMO STATE ON SECOND READING

The agreement and or disagreement between Landlords and Tenants in Imo State will soon be streamlined, as a Law targeted towards strengthenening its operation is in the pipeline in Imo State House of Assembly.

The bill number 95, “A Bill for a Law to Regulate Tenancy Relationship and provide for the Rights/Obligations of the Landlords and Tenants, Procedure for Recovering of Premises in Imo State and for other related matters” is on its second reading.

Chiefly sponsored by the Deputy Speaker and member representing Nwangele State Constituency, Rt. Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, it is slated for next hearing in November 24, 2022.

The bill is aimed at setting certain records straight, especially on matters of tenancy, Landlord/tenant’s agreement.

An integral part of it also will buttress on modalities for recovering premises and other related matters in the State.

Other Co-sponsors of the bill are Honorables; Frank Ugboma, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Johnson Duru, Uju Onwudiwe, and Eddy Obinna.