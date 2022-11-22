Seven  Slump On Sunday At Catholic Church  Christ The King Procession In Owerri

By Okey Alozie

About seven old women who came out to join the Christ the king procession last Sunday at different parishes in Imo State were reported to have slumped along the road because of bad condition.

Information revealed that 5 women at Ihiagwa Catholic Church Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State slumped at the middle of the procession.

One slumped at Annunciation Church Umuguma Housing Estate new Owerri. Another at Claret Church World Bank. A Keke man who said he helped the parishioners to rush the victims to hospital hinted that the exhaustion was caused due to lack of enough food, and illness before coming to the church do to walk.

The Catholic Church all over the world last Sunday celebrated Christ the king in style to show that Lord Jesus Christ the king of Kings and Lord of Lords and when ever his name is mentioned, every knee must bow.

The procession started immediately after the holy masses in the State.

Parishioners trekked for some hours and covered atleast 1km.

Our roving reporter who observed the procession in Owerri said people trooped out enmass to sing praises and dance for our Lord Jesus.

The youths, catholic women organization (C.W.O) the knights of the church and other solidarity groups were in the procession.

Others are Rev Sisters, Flower girls and priests. The mass savers with the cross were positioned to be at the front followed by the gospel band. The youths, C.W.O followed behind.

The Executive Secretary Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB) Dr Adaugo Nwanebo and the president Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Imo State wing, Chief Akaraonye were among the people who were physically seen during the procession.