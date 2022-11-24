WAR IN OGUTA: TWO KILLED, MANY INJURED

Since the death of Eze Ignatius Asor of Obudi Agwa in Oguta LGA, Imo State, last week, unhealthy situation had pervaded the Agwa clan as the indigenes have sworn to smoke out whoever or group responsible for the late Traditional Ruler’s death.

Sources said that after investigations the Agwa clan accused people of Izombe community of being responsible for the Eze’s death.

Last week, Agwa people went on a revenge mission and attacked the Izombe Community through the Amakpuruedere Izombe axis.

Amakpuruedere Izombe is a border community between Izombe and Agwa.

The attack which lasted for hours saw the Agwa Clan recording two deaths just as many sustained wounds from both sides.

As at the time of filing this report, Izombe Community has not made any statement as regards the accusation.

Meanwhile, taking a trip to Agwa, especially for unfamiliar faces, is risky as it is reported that tension is still high in both communities.