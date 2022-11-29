Service Delivery: Governor Uzodinma Deserves Second Term -Nnawugo Tells Imolites

By Onyekachi Eze

The Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Diaspora Affairs, Elder Aloy Nnawugo, has raised the bar of excellence, diligence and quality service delivery for Governor Hope Uzodinma over his laudable achievements in the State.

Uzodinma who is yet to officially clock three years in the service to Imo people as Governor has been eulogized for placing Imo’s priority above his own wellbeing, by delivering democracy dividends.

Nnawugo made the affirmation in a media parley shortly after a visit of Awo-Omamma Leaders with Uzodinma in the State Government House, Owerri, recently.

The elderstatesman noted that unlike what Imo has had in the past since its creation, Imo State under Uzodinma has attained greater heights in all ramification.

Elder Nnawugo commended the Governor for putting into consideration the People’s plights in areas of good Medicare, safety and Capital development.

According to him, Uzodinma has the interest of the masses at heart, when he began to refurbish and reconstruct general hospitals, good and durable chains of roads network, as well as the employment/empowerment programs that ran in batches.

Against this backdrop, Nnawugo who was said to be the mastermind behind the visit of Awo-Omamma Leaders to the number one citizen of Imo State lauded the governor for putting Awo-Omamma, a community in Oru East in the map of his administration.

Firstly, Nnawugo expressed satisfaction for the approval of youth empowerment/Skill Acquisition Center by the Governor, which will be sited in Ubogwu Awo-Omamma.

Again, the proposed construction of Awo-Omamma/Okwudor road and the adjoining roundabout at the junction was among the signature projects which earned Governor Uzodinma the accolades.

It was further disclosed that the Governor in further strengthening health care delivery to the masses attracted and approved the construction of Mother-and-Child hospital at Awo-Omamma.

The SA Diaspora Affairs didn’t hide his joy at the Governor’s consent of erecting Diaspora City estate, which will be sited at Awo-Omamma.

In view of the above, and in collaborative assessment of Uzodinma’s high sense of duty, Elder Aloy Nnawugo declared total support for the Governor’s second term bid.

In his words, “I believe the Governor has demonstrated his commitment and love to Awo-Omamma people. I can only ask our people to return the love by ensuring that they massively support the Governor both in their prayers and on the political front.

“We can only develop under a peaceful environment. I enjoin every Awo-Omamma indigene to embrace peace. Lets all come together and massively support our brother His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma because he deserves a second. In the meeting we held with him, we were all witnesses to his good and honourable intentions towards our people. One good turn deserves another”.

To ndi Imo, they were also charged to embrace the wind of positive change the Governor has restored in Imo, and is still willing at serving them conscientiously.