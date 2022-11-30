Imo ADC Council Chairmen Reject Alleged Sack Of SWC Members 

.Insists Party Secretary, Women & Youth Leaders, Others Intact

Following a recent publication on a local tabloid, “NIGERIA MOMENT NEWSPAPER” with a front page mention of 25th October 2022 and “STARPOST EXPRESS NEWSPAPER”, on Page 3 of 26th October 2022, the LGA Chairmen of African Democratic Congress ADC, Imo State chapter has refuted and rejected the purported sack of the party’s State Working Committee, SWC.

According to the LGA Chairmen who described the act as that of a power drunk, urged the general public to disregard the alleged expulsion.

In a statement credited to the Chairman of all Chairmen, Mr Jacob Onuigbo after a meeting and review of activities in the party, the Chairmen among many others things made the following allegations against the state chairman;

“Our attention has been drawn to a recent publication by some selfish and mischievous individuals that has kept ADC Party particularly in Imo state backwards for years; using the party as their private establishment to deceive and cheat unsuspecting members, aspirants cum candidates.

“We wish to let the state chairman and his cohorts understand that the entire LGA Executives of ADC, Imo chapter reject in totality their recent ignorable decision to sack our hard working, effective and transparent State Working Committee members without due process.

“They must also know that you don’t take decisions affecting us without first consulting the Local Government Leaders”.

“We also wonder why Imo ADC led by Mr. Mlem I.U.K is always full of deceit and misleading the public with falsehood. “His high avarice for power & wealth has always disadvantaged the party since he joined ADC.

“We have also observed that Its obvious fact that he is fond of sacking old party members that are aware of his dubious tactics, so as to recruit new unsuspecting ones ahead of every election period. This is the reason he always boasts that imo ADC is his private enterprise.

“That the state Chairman, Mlem normally gets through with his ally, Mr Mac Moses Opara from the same LGA.

“Opara who is the state Auditor of the party without the required academic qualifications nor prerequisite to be an auditor of a great party like ADC.

“We are also fed up with his act of impersonating the office of South East Chief Whip, State Secretary, Chairman of Chairmen as well as other National Officers.

“Sometimes when caught in the act, he results to introducing himself as the PA to Imo ADC state chairman. One cannot imagine a party whose State Chairman and self acclaimed Secretary (McMoses) are from the same LGA.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of ADC Party in Isu LGA, Comrade Ochi Chinoso in his reaction to the ugly and funny development said;

“The 27 LGA Secretaries are monitoring with keen interest, the persistent and flagrant abuse of office and non adherence to party laid down rules by the state Chairman. This has drawn the attention of other officers of the party at different LGAs.

It was however alleged that Nlem collected the sum of Thirty Thousand Naira (N30,000) from each party delegates that went to Ogun State for the Party National Convention.

They also alleged that because they requested for transparency and accountability, he resorted to the purppoted sacking of a Congress Elected in illegal way.

“Am not surprised why the ratification was done before submission of report from non existing disciplinary committee. It’s very ridiculous, from their publication in Nigeria Moment Newspaper they claimed that the disciplinary committee submitted their report on 14th October, while the state executive’s council met on 10th October to ratify it. You can see the degree of desperation & mess by these conspirators, wolves in sheep clothing claiming to be democrats. We will vehemently resist his recent plans to sale ADC Party agents tags as usual to his cronies”.

In related development, the Obowi L.G.A. youth leader on behalf of other 27 local governments in his assertion “ It has been his way, he wants to pave way for new entrants that will be duped during the forthcoming Imo guber primaries. Nlem is a candidate for Ikeduru state house, he should focus and win his election. “He warned Mr Mac Moses to desist from further impersonation of offices in the party or be ready to face the Law”.