GENDER BASED VIOLENCE: IMO LAUNCHES SEXUAL ASSAULT REFERRAL CENTRE, SARC

IMO DEPUTY SPEAKER’S 2ND TERM CAMPAIGN FLAG-OFF SENDS SHIVERS IN OPPOSITION PARTIES

•AS 13 MONARCHS IN NWANGELE CONFER “AMARACHUKWU NWANGELE” ON HIM

All is now set for the commencement of Campaigns of the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, as he has officially flagged off his second term campaigns.

With few months to the 2023 general elections, the Deputy Speaker, who represents Nwangele State Constituency at the State Parliament has opened a window for campaigns.

Following activities that heralded the exercise in Nwangele LGA over the past weekend, Trumpeta Newspaper reports that uneasy calm is likely to be the order of the day in opposition parties in Nwangele LGA.

Aside Nwangele State Constituency which is the Deputy Speaker’s country home, the other three LGAs that made up the Federal Constituency, viz, Nkwerre, Njaba, and Isu, are not left out.

The reason may not be unconnected to the collapsing of structures and party faithful of other political parties from the PDP, APGA, Labour among others into the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Topflight politicians from these local governments were also spotted at the flag off venue, signalling the victory of APC above others.

Feelers have it that Iwuanyanwu’s support from both the young and old, and across party boards gave rise from his unprecedented representation in the first tenure.

In a bid towards ensuring that he completes the projects he started, hence the massive support from political titans.

Earlier in his assertion, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu intimated them of his desire to pursue another second legislative tenure to represent Nwangele State Constituency in the state House of Assembly. He appreciated the Ezes for their fatherly love, advice and blessings and assured them of his determination in consolidating on his numerous achievements.

The Deputy Speaker further reminded his constituents that none of his achievements would have been possible without Governor Hope Uzodinma who he said has continued to show exemplary style of leadership through his Reconstruction, Recovery and Rehabilitation mantra.

He added that if the people of Nwangele must continue to reap from the goodwill extended to him by Governor Uzodinma, then, they should as a collective effort support his administration and work towards the Governor’s re-election as well as his as both will work in synergy for the good of Nwangele come 2023.

At the venue, Chief Amara Iwuanyanwu inaugurated the booth executives, while he enjoined them to work for the victory of APC in the upcoming election, and making sure that Nwangele remains in the mainstream of the State politics by supporting governor Uzodimma at all times.

Meanwhile, in view of all his numerous contributions for the society, the Traditional Rulers of Nwangele conferred on him with “Amarachukwu Nwangele” High Chief title, while his wife as Lolo “Nwanyi Opuruiche”.

This was conducted by the council of Traditional Rulers in Nwangele led by HRH. Eze Boniface Uzoma Onuenyi, Ekiti II of Ekiti, Eze Gbagbagidigbadi- Chairman of Ndi Eze Nwangele in his palace at Umualum Oteke Ekiti Afor in Abba during the formal consultative meeting with Ndi Eze Nwangele to mark the flag off of his re-election campaign.

Eze Boniface Uzoma who spoke on behalf of the other Ezes extolled the matchless achievements of the Deputy Speaker while describing him as a man who has the grace of God in his life and will continue to succeed in everything he sets out to do.

He reiterated his legislative sojourn for almost 4 years has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in Nwangele through human capital and infrastructural developments, as well as facilitated the appointments of Nwangele Sons and Daughters by the State Governor.

Ndi Ezes in Nwangele used the opportunity to pray and blessed the Deputy Speaker as they charged him to continue in his quest to change the socio-development cum economic landscape of Nwangele. They wished him well in his re-election bid, a successful and peaceful electioneering campaign in Nwangele.

High point of the event was the vote of confidence passed by the people of Nwangele on the Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu and reinstated their support towards the Governor, his candidacy and the APC in the 2023 general election.

Those present were, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka, State lawmakers, Sen. Osita Izunaso, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, DCoS, Barr. Sydney Agbor, S.A Special Duties, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, MD ISOPADEC, High Chief Charles Orie, Commissioner for Digital Economy, Hon. Dr. Chimezie Amadi, Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Barr. Rex Anunobi, Hon. Dcn. Chike Okafor.

Others include, S.A Imo Security, Hon. Okoro, SOLAD Nwangele, Prince Charles Mbachu, Coordinator, Nwangele South Development Center, High Chief Maurice Onwukwe, SA Enlightenment, Bobby Micheal, High Chief JohnBosco Ozigbu(Ogwuaga of ogwuaga), Chief Cosmos Madube(Ikenga Isu), Hon Prince Ferdinand Akano, among others.

GENDER BASED VIOLENCE:

IMO LAUNCHES SEXUAL ASSAULT REFERRAL CENTRE, SARC

•ONWUDIWE HAPPY WITH DEVELOPMENT

The recently passed Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act Law, in Imo State by the State Lawmakers has gained upper hands, as the Senator Hope Uzodinma led administration has began the implementation of the recommendations of the Law.

The Lawmakers months ago after the first, Second, Public hearing, to the last stage of its paper work passed the VAPP bill into Law.

Chiefly sponsored by the Lawmaker representing Njaba State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe, the Law was aimed at protecting the Girl-Child from sexual harm, molestation, physical abuses, as well as the men folks.

The cheering news therefore was that the Imo State government through the office of the first Lady, Barr. Mrs Chioma Uzodinma has formally launched the Imo State Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), which could be known as “The Deborah House”.

The establishment is located at the Imo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ISPHCDA), Umuguma, New Owerri.

According to Mrs. Uzodinma, the opening of the Centre marked the beginning of the global advocacy of 16 days of Activism against Sexual and Gender-based violence.

He disclosed that the establishment was as a result of the collective efforts of the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum (NIGWF) which took a stand in advocating for development programs to support sexually-abused women and girls in overcoming the trauma from the menace.

“Imo State has excelled in achieving the objectives set forth in the agenda developed for the Nigeria Governors Wives Against Gender-based Violence (NGWA-GBV), one of which is the establishment of referral centers that can lessen the suffering of SGBV survivors.

The wonderful event ended with jubilation and entertainment. Our next goal is to increase the numbers of the SGBV service providers at this center with well-reviewed and codified Standard Operating Procedures”, she said.

Against this backdrop, the sponsor of the VAPP Law, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe has commended the first Lady for the establishment of the Imo SARC Centre.

According to a media release signed by Onwudiwe’s aide, the female ranking House Member extolled Mrs Chioma Uzodinma, on her swift response towards the timely establishment of the Centre in the State.

From her explanation, it is solely meant to tackle every form of sexual abuse and gender-based violence in its entirety.

Assembly Vibes learnt that the duties to be executed by SARC include the following;

Providing legal services to the victims of gender-based violence (gbv), Provision of rehabilitation services and shelter to the gbv victims, Screening and consequential treatment of victims of sexual abuses, Counseling of gbv victims for them to fit into the society once again without living with the guilt of stigmatization, Rendering of psychological services and other overall needed supports to the gbv victims.

Among other detailed duties in line with the VAPP’s act.

The elegant Lawmaker further eulogized the Imo first Lady for her continued struggle towards the protection and general welfare of the girl-child in the state.