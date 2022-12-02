Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Fed Seat: Agulanna Floors Bede Eke Finally

The contentious issue regarding the litigation instituted by member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, Hon Bede Eke, against Engr Alberth Agulanna, has finally been thrown out by the Appeal Court.

Agulanna had beaten Eke in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Primary over the Federal Seat, but Eke, who is still the incumbent Federal Lawmaker, refused and headed to a lower Court, which affirmed that Agulanna is the authentic candidate and winner of the primary.

However, not satisfied, Hon Eke moved to the Appeal Court seeking to revert the judgment of the lower court which had affirmed Agulanna’s victory.

Yesterday, Appeal Court gave its verdict, stating that the lower Court was right in approving the victory of Agulanna, by reaffirming that the authentic candidate and winner of PDP primary in Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency is Agulanna.

Speaking to the Press immediately Appeal Court delivered the judgment, Agulanna described the entire scenario as no victor and no vanquished situation, and called on Hon Bede Eke to sheath his swords and join hands with him to deliver PDP in the February election.

“We are one party and from the same area and Federal Constituency. We should all work together as one” Agulanna said.