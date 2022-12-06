2023: ABOH MBAISE PDP, THANKS OKIGWE ZONE PDP FOR ENDORSING IHEDIOHA 

.Reassures Ihedioha’s Passion for Imo.

Following the recent endorsement of the former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON by the leadership Okigwe Zone PDP, as their preferred candidate for the 2023 Imo State governorship election, Aboh Mbaise PDP has expressed gratitude to Okigwe zone leaders.

The leadership of PDP Aboh Mbaise LGA, in a show of appreciation and solidarity on the endorsement, reiterated Ihedioha’s passion and capacity to rescue and Rebuild the State.

Sir. Maxwell Nnawuihe, PDP Chairman of Aboh Mbaise LGA, who spoke to our correspondent shortly after a meeting of the PDP Aboh Mbaise stakeholders disclosed that the visit by the critical stakeholders and leadership of the PDP in Okigwe zone, is a pointer to the fact that Hon. Ihedioha remains the man that will salvage the state.

“The entire leadership and members of the PDP in Aboh Mbaise LGA are profoundly delighted and indeed grateful to the PDP leadership and stakeholders in Okigwe zone for yet, endorsing our Leader, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON KSC as the most prepared and preferred for the onerous task of rescuing and rebuilding Imo State from an inept administration that has caused untold hardship to Imolites.

“Aboh Mbaise PDP proudly associates with the reasons adduced by the Okigwe leaders for endorsing our son. And we reassure that His Excellency will not let down Okigwe people and Imo State in general. His records of accomplishment still resonate even almost three years after leaving office.

“We wish to reiterate and reassure that Hos Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha will do more for the state in all the sectors. We know for a fact that he was still in the process of laying foundation for his administration when the controversial judgement came and even at the level of foundation, the entire state felt a breath of fresh air. Salaries, pensions were paid, youths were being empowered, roads construction was ongoing across the state, there was rule of law, transparency and accountability. His administration introduced Treasury Single Account, TSA, which saw the state’s internally generated revenue grow from N253m to over N1billion naira by December 2019.

“Okigwe Zone PDP and the entire Zone will again, and even more, benefit for the support and love they have shown to our son and brother and we pray that God will bring to pass, their desire and that of the entire State for Hon. Ihedioha’s return.

Sir Nnawuihe used the opportunity to encourage other stakeholders to continue to support Hon. Ihedioha and the Engr. Charles Ugwu led PDP executive, adding that PDP has a bright chance in 2023 more than in 2019.