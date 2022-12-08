2023 BUDGET MAY BE PRESENTED BEFORE DECEMBER 29

Assembly Vibes Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

AFTERMATH OF INSECURITY:

NWANERI, LAWMAKERS LAUD UZODINMA OVER PALLIATIVES TO VICTIMS

•URGES GOVERNOR TO ESTABLISH SCHEME FOR THE VULNERABLE

Apparently worried over the effect of the insecurity challenges on Imo masses, the Lawmaker representing Oru East State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri has passionately appealed to the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to establish a scheme that would adequately carter for the victim’s welfare.

This plea followed a strong worded commendation poured on the Governor for so far providing and distributing relief materials to numerous homes affected by either the Coronavirus pandemic, the ENDSARS protest, and the recent insecurity scourge that the State witnessed.

Rising from the motion moved on the floor of the House on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, by Hon Nwaneri, he thumbed up for Uzodinma for his fatherly love displayed over time in the State.

He also lauded him for shouldering the pains of Imolites whose loved ones were either killed in the events, or properties destroyed, and showed concern by providing them with immediate succour.

Even at that, the Oru East Lawmaker recalled that the State and her residents have passed through turbulent times, orchestrated by the aforementioned vices.

And to ameliorate the People’s suffering, there is a need for the government to establish a scheme for the sole aim of assisting the under privileged, the indigents and vulnerables in Imo.

“Whereas the good people of Imo State have been suffering due to the adverse effects of COVID 19, Endsars, escapades of unknown gunmen, kidnappers and arsonists for the past few years;

“Noting that people lost their businesses from the effects of the incidents stated above and many have not recovered financially as a result;

“Noting also that the economy of the State has been adversely affected by all these resulting in more glaring cases of poverty and resultant suffering of the masses especially amongst the low income bracket;

“Aware that it has become imperative that measures are put in place, not only to stimulate the economy, but also to alleviate the sufferings of the poor masses especially the very indigent in the State;

“Aware also that if the under-privileged are empowered academically and financially, they would enhance the state’s development greatly”.

Expatiating on the motion, Nwaneri disclosed that most of the Local Governments have been hit by the aforementioned vices, pointing out that unknown gunmen created a lot of havoc, which is still ongoing.

“Due to the resultant effects, many are widows, widowers and orphans. Most families are homeless following the razing down of houses by hoodlums”.

The Chief Whip further disclosed that with the preparation of the presentation of the 2023 appropriation budget, he is not in doubt that the governor would consider the House resolutions. He added that the motion is in tandem with the Governor’s open declaration of setting up empowerment hub for Imolites.

The 2023 budget will be People’s budget. It will be budget of hope. It will massively take care of the masses need. Through the motion, a start-up fund for trained artisans and in skills will go a long way”.

Lending her voice, Hon Uju Onwudiwe of Njaba commended the chief mover of the motion.

She disclosed that Njaba is among the hit LGAs. She commended the governor for his efforts in cushioning the effects of the mayhem.

She said that a lot of empowerment have been ongoing in the State as attracted by the governor. However, suggested that Federal Government has to be written to for more of those palliatives.

“We need to do anything humanly possible to help our people, making them feed adequately and live comfortably. Many were brought back to square one due to these ugly trends”.

Honorables Arthur Egwim, Ngozi Obiefule, Kennedy Ibeh, Chiji Collins joined their voices in thanking the Governor for all his humanitarian gestures in the State. However, they urged him to do more.

They decried the level of hardship faced the citizenry which they said had degenerated from bad to worse.

“The motion is challenging us rather than the governor. The governor has been doing well to move the State forward against all odds. It is time to look at the people. What is left for them after passing through the face of these challenges”, said Ibeh.

From the stable of the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, he said, “the content of the motion is a reality in Imo State today. Our people are suffering. We have the middle class that cannot feed or do anything. What is most needed is all about empowerment. On behalf of Owerri West, the motion was well articulated, it came at the right time. I commend our loving Governor for all he is doing to better us, and we pray for more”.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka in affirmation to the Members assertions read the resolutions of the motion thus,

“Be it resolved by this Honourable House to commend the governor for providing palliatives for the people of Imo State and to

urge the Governor, His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma to establish a scheme that will target the most vulnerable and indigent in the society to assist them in terms of skill acquisition and start up or support of businesses, supply of equipment or working tools after training in order to alleviate their suffering mostly attributed to the effect of COVID 19, Endsars protest, escapades of Unknown Gunmen, Kidnapping, etc.

“Be it also resolved by this Honourable House to urge the Governor to Improve the incomes of and empower the under-privileged, indigent and vulnerable persons in our State by also initiating a scheme to channel monthly stipends to them in order to enhance their standards of living while indirectly also stimulating the economy of the State”.

IMHA: OKEY ONYEKANMA RECORDS ANOTHER MILESTONE AS BILL TO ESTABLISH MAGISTRATE COURTS PASSED INTO LAW

It is another great Legislative mileage for the Member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Okey Onyekanma, as his bill successfully scaled the hurdles of legislative exercise.

If there is one Lawmaker of the present 9th House whose intellectual impacts would be missed in years to come in the Parliament, although luck may smile on him again for second term in 2023, it would be Onyekanma, following the motions and bill standing in his name.

From Trumpeta Newspaper findings, all the Legislative inputs are targeted at promoting humanity, and for the good governance of the State.

The latest is the passage of his bill with long title, “A bill for a Law to establish Magistrate Courts of Imo State of Nigeria and for the appointment of Magistrates, Justices of Peace and other officers of the Court and for other purposes relating to the administration of Justice”.

The Imo state House of Assembly, on Tuesday, during plenary, passed the bill which seeks to create access to justice and judicial empowerment.

The bill, which was read the third time and passed by the House, was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, led by the Chairman, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, APC, Oru West, Hon Uche Ogbuagu Vice Chairman, Ikeduru LGA, and Hon. Philip Ejiogu, Member, Owerri North, which was read out by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka.

Lawmakers were unanimous in their support of the passage of the bill, given its strategic relevance to the justice sector.

The bill passed into Law further provided for the establishment of Magistrate Courts in each of the Imo State localities.

There shall be appointed Magistrates to oversee the dispense of justice brought before every of the Magistrate Courts so established.

Similarly, the Law when signed by the Governor of the State would see to the appointment of other persons like the Justices of Peace, and other Court Officers.

It will further strengthen the justice system and give the judiciary full empowerment to function within its jurisdiction.

Onyekanma, who represents Mbaitoli state constituency and who is tipped as one of the most productive lawmakers in terms of parliamentary growth and development, has been on suspension since November 8, 2021.

Recall that early this year, while on suspension, Onyekanma’s motion for the urgent intervention of the government of Imo state on the Nkwo Orji – Obazu – Orie Mbieri road and motion for the urgent intervention of the government on the Ugwu Ebom gully erosion received unanimous support of members.

2023 BUDGET MAY BE PRESENTED BEFORE DECEMBER 29

As part of the constitutional provisions needed to be strictly adhered to, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is expected at the Imo State House of Assembly before end of the year 2022 for the presentation of the 2023 appropriation bill.

While this ritual differ from States, some governor’s have long presented theirs.

Information gathered by Assembly Vibes revealed that Uzodinma is likely to be at the tastefully refurbished Assembly complex any moments from now for the said purpose.

Grapevine sources have it that already, Ministries and Commissioners are done with the budget perusal, input and all necessary corrections.

All government Parastatals, MDAs, Agencies are considered to have done same, not excluding the State Legislature.

It was learnt that the 2023 budget would strictly be targeted at human capital development.

Other aspect of the yet to be proposed budget, Trumpeta learnt, is aimed at empowering the lots of Imo youths, men and women in different areas of skills and jobs creation.

Area of infrastructure is purportedly receiving serious attention, as the governor through his top aides disclosed his deep consideration of completing all other ongoing jobs before end of next year 2023.

Rural roads, health facilities, school buildings are not left out in the budget.

Sequel to this, Imolites are eagerly awaiting for the pronouncement which is considered a bedrock for a prosperous 2023 fiscal year in the State.