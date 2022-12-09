Ochudo Agbaso, Salutes Imo Citizens Over Support For Obi

By Amaechi Chidinma

The Presidential Co-ordinator for Peter Obi/Datti Campaign, Ochudo Martin Agbaso, has thanked Imo citizens over their unprecedented support, show of solidarity and large turnout on the 6th of December 2022, during the visit of the Presidential Candidates of labour party, H.E Mr Peter Obi, his Vice Dr Yusuf Ahmed Datti and his team to Imo State.

Ochudo Martin Agbaso described the reception given to the Presidential Candidate of the party as a memorable event.

Ochudo Martin Agbaso disclosed that the members of Obi/Datti campaign movement has resolved to ensure that the mantra of the labour party Presidential candidate H.E Mr Peter Obi will be upheld to a very high esteem which he said is geared towards moving the country from consumption to production economy.

Speaking further, the political big wig, Ochudo Martin Agbaso reiterated that with H.E Mr Peter Obi as the President of Nigeria the peace and dignity of Imo citizens and the nation will be restored. He seized the platform to recall an extract of H.E Mr Peter Obi is mission statement during his visit to Imo State at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Stadium, he said “ you can see as the Presidential candidates shouted no more strike, I guarantee you no more strike” he said.

Ochudo Martin Agbaso, disclosed that come 2023 with labour party’s victory new opportunities will be open for the nation, and the menace of brain drain will be curbed to the barest minimum, with Nigeria being one of the most industrialized nations with labour party” victory come 2023. Ochudo Martin Agbaso enjoin Imo citizens to come out enmasse in the upcoming elections and support H.E Mr Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti for a better Nigeria, he said “As we approach the elections, I urge Imo citizens to come out with the same show of love and support given to H.E Mr Peter Obi, and Dr Yusuf Datti during their visit and support the labour party candidates come 2023, so that our dreams and that of the party’s candidates will be fulfilled” he submitted.

Earlier in his remarks during the visit at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Stadium Owerri H.E Mr Peter Obi said “ Me and Dr Yusuf Datti will take education and health very serious, we will invest on them they are very important, no more strike, Imo citizens should go and verify us, we want to take back our country and give it to the women and youths, we want to repair the nation, our antecedences speaks for us, we didn’t steal government money, Nigeria will be better, Imo State will be secured all insecurity will go” H.E Peter Obi said.