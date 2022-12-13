Uzodinma @64; What many don’t know About Imo State Governor

Very characteristics of him, Uzodinma has the unique date of 12/12 , being born on the 12th day of the 12th month. His parents, Chief Michael and Ezinne Rose Uzodinma of Ozuh Omuma in Oru East LGA gave him early education which saw him at Mgbidi Secondary School for post primary school.

His life in politics saw him get involved at about 21 years when he emerged the Youth Leader of the National Party of Nigeria, NPN, in Imo State.

In the Third Republic, Uzodinma was another key player as he was involved in the formation of the defunct UNCP.

When our nascent democracy debuted, as an old war in the game, Uzodinma was back to the fold as a member of the PDP. In 2003, he was the Alliance for Democracy Governorship Candidate though the venture yielded no dividends.

Eight years, the present governor of Imo bounced back to the political scene by picking the ticket of PDP to run for Senate and won. He had a back to back in 2015 before switching camp to APC for 2019 election.

As a newcomer to the broom party where the past governor, Rochas Okorocha and allies held sway, Uzodinma, believed to possess rare political talisman bulldozed his way to emerge the Governorship candidate of APC despite stiff opposition posed by his predecessor who strongly favoured his brother in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu. The fallout of the emergence of Uzodinma was the shift of the Okorocha-Nwosu group to Action Alliance for the 2019 election.

However, history beckoned on him on January 2020 when the Supreme Court ruled that he won the Governorship Election of Imo State in 2019 thereby throwing out Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP who had held sway for about seven months in office after INEC had declared him winner and sworn in as governor.

This developments not only became a watershed in the politics of Imo State but also showcased the milestone covered by Uzodinma in the field of politics.

It’s obvious that he is warming up to run for another tenure as governorship candidate of APC when the next election of who occupies Government House, Owerri beckons.