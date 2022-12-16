Eze Okoronkwo Begins Eternal Journey December 21

The traditional ruler of Odu na Izuoha autonomous community in Amuzi, Ahiara, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, HRH, Eze Dr. James Okoronkwo who died on March 23 this year begins his eternal journey on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Eze Okoronkwo died at the age of 86.

The late traditional ruler, a medical doctor by training and a Knight of St. Christopher in the Anglican Church, served God and humanity during his lifetime.

Eze Okoronkwo, the Duzieoha of Odu na Izuoha, was highly respected by his subjects for his compassionate nature and sincere leadership attributes that brought peace and unity to his community and her neighbours.

A statement by his heir apparent, Prince Barr. Uche Okoronkwo, said his father’s eternal journey will actually begin on December 18,2022, with a testimonial and praise night at his residence – The Royal House – at Umuodu Amuzi to be followed with a Service of Songs at the same place on December 20,2022.

Prince Okoronkwo said on December 21,2022, the day his father would be buried, his corpse will make a brief stopover at the Eze Imo Palace at Mbaeri in Owerri where his colleagues would receive him and pay their last respect.

Thereafter, he would lie in state briefly at his residence before a funeral service at the St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Amuzi, Ahiara, Ahiazu Mbaise after which his corpse would be interred at the Royal House.

Prince Okoronkwo described his father’s passing as a moment of great loss for the family, loved ones, community, the Church and the society at large.