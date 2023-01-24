Okwuamaraihe New Year Party Celebration Represents Unity, Brotherhood – Barr Akaolisa

The 2023 New year party of Okwuamaraihe autonomous community in Orsu Local Government Area sponsored by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State, Barr COC Akaolisa took place last Saturday at the Freedom Square, Warehouse, Owerri.

The occasion attracted people from all walks of life including candidates from different political parties with massive turnout of the people of Orsu who displayed their cultural dance and masquerades.

Speaking on the occasion, the APC flagbearer for Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Chief Canice Moore Chukwugozie Nwachukwu (Omeogo) expressed delight over the leadership of Barr Akaolisa who is the APC Apex Leader of Orsu LGA in the area.

Hon Nwachukwu noted that Barr Akaolisa’s initiative to celebrate with his kinsmen and candidates contesting for different positions in the forthcoming election irrespective of their party affiliations shows that the needed peace in Orsu has started.

He however expressed dismay that the event that should have been celebrated at Orsu was brought down to Owerri because of insecurity and called on those causing problems in the area and the state in general to desist from the act especially now that the election is fast approaching and stressed the need for peace to reign in the state.

The National Assembly candidate called on the people of Orsu LGA and Imo State at large to continue to emulate what Barr Akaolisa did by such an event that seeks to promote peace, unity brotherhood and love among the people for the progress and development of their communities.

He maintained that if elected, he will give priority attention to youth and women empowerment, infrastructural development, health improvement and educational enhancement, adding that he is going to attract projects that would improve the standard of living of his constituents, bring dividends of democracy to them and make life more meaningful to the less privileged and the downtrodden among them.

Hon Nwachukwu reassured his constituents that he is not going to the National Assembly for selfish purposes but to hearken to the yearnings of the masses and putting smiles on their faces and promised that he will not disappoint them.

He also promised to give the best quality representation and to embark on people oriented projects to enhance their welfare and appealed to his constituents to give him their maximum support to emerge victorious in the forthcoming election.

Also speaking, the President General, Okwuamaraihe autonomous community, Barr Arthur Uzo Igwe noted that they have made several efforts to see that insecurity which has caused much damage in Orsu comes to an end.

In his remarks, the APC Apex Leader in Orsu, who is also the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State and the sponsor of the New year party, Barr COC Akaolisa identified the event as a cultural affinity representing love, unity and brotherhood, pointing out that when there is no peace in an area, there would be no development.