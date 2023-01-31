Confusion In Imo Ministries, As Sacked Appointees Yet To Handover

By Okey Alozie

There are serious indications that all is not well with some of the Ministries, Parastatals and Government Agencies in Imo State, especially those Establishments whose Administrative and Political Heads were recently removed from office by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Our roving Reporter observed that these Establishments affected by the Cabinet reshufflement are now alleged to be in crisis and confusion because vital documents and property have not been properly and officially handed over to those who took over office.

Report has it that some Commissioners who were dropped in the last Cabinet reshufflement left with Government Vehicles and other properties and up till now they have not returned those Government properties that are still in their custody.

It was also alleged that some of the Appointees still occupy spaces in Government official buildings.

Apart from the sacked Appointees, some retired Permanent Secretaries were also alleged to have gone away with vital documents and properties belonging to Imo State Government.

Right now Ministries, Parastatals and Government Agencies that are affected by this act are said to be handicapped.

An insider who did not want his name to be mentioned in Newspaper hinted that the affected offices are not functioning well again and this has brought low productivity in the State.

It would be recalled that Governor Hope Uzodinma few months ago dropped some Appointees during his Cabinet shake up. Thereafter, he directed the affected Appointees to handover Government property in the possession.

Report has it that some were reluctant to submit all the Government properties they were holding.

The new Government appointees as we gathered are now raising eyesbrow on this unlawful seizure of Government properties by their predecessors.

We further gathered that several attempts have been made by new appointees to recover these properties but it was not fruitful.

This time as we gathered, some aggrieved Appointees have taken bold steps by officially reporting the matter to Imo Government House for legal action to be taken against those past Appointees who still sieze official properties.

Concerned Imolities have also advised those involved to go and complete their handover to avoid embarrassment.