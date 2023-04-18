Kemdi Opara Emerges Imo YPP Guber Candidate

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State Chapter of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, conducted its governorship primary election, yesterday, April 17, 2023, at the Links Hotels, Owerri.

The exercise as peaceful as it was ended with Hon Kemdi Chino Opara emerging as the consensus candidate of the YPP.

The party in line with their tradition since 2017 opted for Option A4 modality of voting.

Kemdi Chino Opara emerged as the flagbearer having gotten a total number of one hundred and forty-five (145) votes out of the one hundred and sixty-six (166) delegates.

The State Chairman of YPP, started with the rectification of the delegate list as contained as one of the guidelines in the electoral act.

According to the accreditation, it comprised five delegates per 27 LGAs making it 135 delegates, plus additional statutory delegates of 31 bringing the round figure of 166 delegates for the primary election.

The Election Committee Chairman, Hon. David Achinaulo reiterated that Imo people are calling on YPP to come and rebuild the State from supposed bad governance.

He prayed for wisdom, Grace, and courage upon the candidate.

In his opening speech, the YPP State Chairman, Hon. Victor Chidi Diala described their sole candidate as a respected global intellectual and a household name in Imo State.

He submitted that Young Progressive Party is known for quality and equity.

Diala added that the country dwindled as a result of poor accountability, transparency, and selfless service among Leaders.

“Nigeria as a country was not created to be beggars in the midst of plenty, unfortunately, it has become a sorry sight because of these missing links and qualities. Our political space was occupied by political jobbers, men without address”.

The YPP State Chairman however boasted that with the antecedents of Kemdi Opara, YPP has come to correct the ills in the society, and right the many wrongs going on in the administration of Imo State.

“People hardly sleep in their villages because of insecurity. An insecure State is a failed State. Imo is like a vehicle without an engine. YPP is going to elect a person who is going to repair the State. Kemdi Chino Opara is the best among equals”.

“We are aware that some parties have over four candidates, others witnessed apathy in their primaries, but today, we are not giving ndi Imo somebody without address, but a man with a vision. With our Candidate, Imo is going to have fresh breath. Coming into YPP is not by surprise because God has destined it. Come November 11, 2023, Imo State will be liberated”.

The National Publicity Secretary of YPP, Comrade Martin Wole in his speech disclosed that YPP came on board in 2017 with Imo State as a pioneer State Chapter in the party, and was very instrumental to the party’s registration. He claimed that there is no better party than the YPP.

The Chairman/Returning Officer of the election panel who doubles as the National Secretary of YPP, Hon. Barr. Vidiyeno H. Bamaiyi who earlier read out the electoral guidelines certified Kemdi Opara as the authentic winner unopposed.

He was hopeful that YPP will win the Imo State governorship seat on November 11, 2023.

He presented him immediately with the Certificate of Return.

In his valedictory speech, the YPP Imo guber candidate, Hon Kemdi Chino Opara recalled how necessary it is to reform Imo State from the clutches of insecurity.

He disclosed that the Kemdi Chino Opara Foundation has been an impactful one in the lives of Imolites for many years, and would continue with or without politics.

Opara opined that the insecurity being witnessed in Imo State borders on the type of Leadership in the State, pointing out that more of it would lead to more years of hardship, zero tourism attraction, and more underdevelopment.

He assured that his administration is going to compromise over 75% of the youths.

“I have come to be your governor, somebody who can feel your pulse, somebody who can serve you selflessly. A leader must be a visionary, and I see myself as one. YPP is going to take over this State. It is only God that gives power, and I believe only God directed me to be here”.

In her vote of thanks, Lady Chika Uju was optimistic that Opara will do well as a Governor following his track records and mission statement.

Other officers and observers present were the YPP National Welfare, Queen Okorie Uchenna, National Treasurer Comrade Haruna Usman, INEC observers, and the Journalists.