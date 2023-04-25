Echeozo Condoles With Ihedioha Over Mother’s Death

By Orji Sampson

Notable politician from Ihitteaforukwu in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, High Chief Collins C. Onuoha has condoled with former governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha over the death of his mother, Dame Dorathy Nsonma Ihedioha.

In a chat with journalists in Owerri, Onuoha who is famously known as Echeozo, noted that it is very painful to lose a mother.

He prayed to God to give Ihedioha and the entire bereaved family the strength to bear the loss..

Chief Echeozo maintained that Deme Dorathy lived a life worthy of emulation, adding that the vacuum which her death created will be very difficult to fulfill.

He urged Rt. Hon. Ihedioha and siblings to take heart, noting that God knows the best and why He called her to join Him in heaven this period.