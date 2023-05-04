Ihedioha Returns Home After Mother’s Death

The quiet serenity in Aronta Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State, was stirred into action, as one of their illustrious sons, and a former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha arrived his village from Abuja.

Ihedioha was stepping into Imo State, since he lost his mother Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, and had remained in the Federal capital to receive the high and mighty, who have been trooping to his residence in Asokoro, Abuja, to pay condolence.

The former Deputy Speaker of House of Representative’s return attracted a deluge of friends, political Associates, followers and others who came to set eyes on the Top politician who has been away for some time now.

Ihedioha was also away when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP held her 2023 Imo Governorship Primary weeks ago.

Among those who stormed Aronta Mbutu, were the entire State Working Committee SWC of the PDP, led by its chairman, Chief (Engr) Charles Ugwu.

This was after teeming Ihedioha followers had waited for him at Sam Mbakwe Airport, from 10am in the morning, until news came that the former Governor will arrive through Portharcourt Airport, as the Imo Airport was closed down by Labour/Imo Government squabble.

The tumultuous crowd relocated enmasse to Aboh Mbaise to wait for their Leader who has left them for some months now.

Speaking onbehalf of Imo PDP, Chief Ugwu said they came to sympathise with Ihedioha over the demise of his mother, and asked him to take solace in the Lord.

Ihedioha expressed appreciation for the visit, and was happy that his followers still remained intact, and promised not to disappoint them.

However, those who thought Ihedioha would have spoken “politically” were disappointed, as his dwelled on his mother’s death , and asked for prayers for the entire Ihedioha family of Aronta, Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise and the Okereke Royal family of Okpala in Ngor Okpala LGA, his maternal home.