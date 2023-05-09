No Tension In Ezinihitte Mbaise, As Assembly Member Elect, Agbasonu, Debunks Newspaper Publication On Alleged Fund Disbursement

. Describes Story As Misleading Fake, Mischievous

Contrary to newspaper publication alleging tension in Ezinihitte Mbaise over report of a purported disbursement of election funds, member elect for the state constituency, Dr Henry Agbasonu has stated in clear terms that there is nothing like that in the local government, describing it as not only misleading and mischievous, but fake and a hoax.

It can be recalled that some local tabloids in the state, Newspoint Newspaper of Friday May 5th with caption, “Ezinihitte Mbaise Boils: Agbasonu Exposes INEC, Security Agencies”, and Whitepaper Newspapers), in its Monday May 8, 2023, Vol. 6 No. 096 edition, with the caption, “Tension in Ezinihitte, As Agbasonu, Allegedly Reveals How Funds Were Disbursed in the Last Election: Mentions INEC, Security Personnel, Others” respectively reported that Dr Agbasonu leaked a document containing how the last election funds were disbursed to agencies, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), and Security Personnel.

Reacting to this frivolous publication, Dr Agbasonu stated that at no time did he discuss any issue of funds disbursement with anyone before, during and after the election, and wondered how a fake document designed by mischief makers to malign his image could be credited to him.

The member elect maintained that, owing to his wide acceptance by his people, it could not have been necessary for him to induce anyone with money, and accused those who lost the election due to their inability to convince Ezinihitte people of being behind the false document.

According to him, “some aggrieved persons who were widely rejected even before the just concluded election over alleged atrocities they committed against Ezinihitte people are struggling to lay hands on any available material as the way to blackmail me. It is callous, wicked and fraudulent for them to carry out this inordinate, illicit and criminal act by involving my name in their frustration.”

Dr Agbasonu therefore urged the people of Ezinihitte State constituency and the general public to disregard the fake report, describing it as the handiwork of aggrieved election losers who are looking for avenue to regain their depleted image.

While reiterating his resolve to develop Ezinihitte State constituency through viable and robust legislation, Dr Agbasonu further enjoined his supporters to remain calm and law abiding, noting that his legal team is working very assiduously to bring those behind the dastardly act to book.