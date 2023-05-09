The Nigerian Government has been told to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, before the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The Nigerian Government has been told to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, before the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, said releasing Kanu and other prisoners of conscience from the Southeast before May 29 would end self-determination.

Ejimakor described the past eight years as a dark era for those agitating for self-determination.

He lamented that Kanu and those who agitated for Biafra were subjected to persecution and rendition.

According to Ejimakor: “Regardless of where you stand on self-determination, it’s regrettable that – for the past 8 years – those who demanded it were brutally persecuted and even renditioned. The only way to close this dark era is to free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu & all prisoners of conscience before May 29.”

Kanu has been locked up by the Nigerian Government since June 2022 when he was subjected to extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

The IPOB leader was picked up in Kenya over his Biafra agitation.

However, as Nigeria prepares to exchange the baton of leadership, stakeholders have called for Kanu’s release before the Democracy day May 29.