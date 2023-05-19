Anxiety In 3R Govt As Uzodinma Moves To Reshuffle His Cabinet Again Poor Performance Of His Appointees During Polls Receives.

By Okey Alozie

Having in his mind that it is not yet uhuru for All Progressive Congress APC coupled with poor performance of a good number of his appointees and party Leaders in past elections especially that of Presidential and National Assembly, Governor Hope Uzodinma is said to be planning to reshuffle his cabinet again ahead of the November 2023 guber election.

Poor performance at the pools by Imo APC members especially the Government appointees and Party leaders as we gathered, is still giving Governor Hope Uzodinma sleepless nights.

This time, the governors sledge hammer is going to fall on many Commissioners and Appointees who could not deliver their booths and political Wards.

Moreover, they could not give proper account of the (logistics) funds released to them during the elections.

We gathered also that most of the Appointees and party leaders who disappointed during the polls, since then have been avoiding Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The worst of it all is that they do not attend meetings again even in their Local Government Areas.

The revalidation exercise introduced in APC by governor Hope Uzodinma as we were told has started exposing some of the bad leaders and appointees.

As soon as the revalidation of membership of APC in Imo is over some party leaders and appointees who misbehaved will be sectioned accordingly, source said.

Many will be redeployed while others will be dropped completely from their present position Trumpeta was told.

Source revealed that Governor Hope Uzodinma will soon reshuffle or announce a total desolation of his cabinet to enable him bring out his first eleven.

Thereafter, the Governor will unveil his true running mate for the November guber election. Some of the appointees are now panicking because they have gotten the hint that they may be dropped because of their misconducts and poor performances.

Arising from a crucial meeting held in Owerri few days ago there is a call for the Governor to also disband the Campaign councils and form a new one for the November guber election in Imo State.

The special group which has its members drawn from the 27 Local Government Ares of Imo State revealed that the majority of the Campaign council chairmen are anti Uzodinma led administration, adding that over thirty million naira among other monies given to them for each LGA the purpose of the election were not properly used rather the funds were said to be embezzled by the campaign Heads.

Speaking to our reporter, aggrieved members of the special group appealed to the governor to do something fast to reshuffle his cabinet and off sack the Campaign councils before it becomes too late for him to do so.