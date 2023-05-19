Imo First Lady, Legislators, Friends Celebrate Assembly Clerk, Emeghara On Her Birthday

By Onyekachi Eze

Birthdays are special occasions marked once every year in one’s life. While that exists, most persons are celebrated in a unique manner following their outstanding nature either through their behavioral attitude towards people or in their uniqueness to duties.

For the first substantive female Clerk of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chinelo Adaora Emeghara Esq., her benevolence and goodwill has endeared her to people’s heart.

Yesterday, May 18, 2023, the Imo State first Lady, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma, Members of the State Parliament, Family Members, Leadership and Members of the Parliamentary Association of Nigeria, Imo State branch, rolled out the drums in celebration of Barr. Chinelo Emeghara’s birthday anniversary.

The female Clerk was not only extolled by her outstanding nature in the discharge of her duties as Head of Legislative IMHA, but was also lauded for her humane spirit.

Earlier, felicitations had flooded the Clerk’s various social media handles in celebration of her birth anniversary.

To some persons, they wished her good health and happiness all the days of her life.

Also in his birthday message, a Journalist and Correspondent with TRUMPETA Newspaper, Comrade Onyekachi Eze described the Clerk as a humble woman, mother figure and peace loving.

He further attributed Mrs. Emeghara as a go-getter, and exemplary servant Leader whose meekness extends beyond her immediate household and Staff of IMHA.

Hence, he wished the Amazon many more prosperous years.

In a similar way, the Assembly Staff went spiritual in praise and worship in thanking God for the good life and grace upon their “Madam” to celebrate yet another birthday.

Their faces beamed with joy and gladness having such a woman as the First substantive Clerk and their boss.

Some of them who preferred anonymity exclaimed that Barr. Chinelo Emeghara is all in one, a Woman who can starve for the welfare of the Staff under her.

Other well-wishers and corporate organizations who came to identify with her in commemoration of her birthday anniversary yesterday, at her Assembly Office also prayed and wished her more feathers for a more purposeful years.

There were exchange of gifts by both the celebrant, friends and well-wishers.