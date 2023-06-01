Fight For Imo New Deputy Governorship Position Changes Gear, As Prospective Names Fly About

.Ekomaru Wife’s Name Dominates Airwaves

There is the rumour that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has picked a female Deputy Governorship candidate, in the person of Mrs Ekomaru, though it has not been officially confirmed by the Governor yet.

Before now, it was said that Uzodinma may not run his second term with his present Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku.

While the said Mrs Ekomaru hails from densely populated and INEC infected-voters Mbaitoli LGA, Njoku comes from Ikeduru LGA.

However, the confusion with the latest news is that Mrs Ekomaru is not a well known female politician in Imo State, but her husband Chief Bar Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN) who combines his Law Practice with Politics is one.

Chukwuma Ekomaru was a former Commissioner in Imo State during the Achike Udenwa administration and was a Governorship Aspirant under Peoples Democratic Party in 1999 Imo Governorship Battle.

However, Trumpeta heard that it was Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who picked Mrs Ekomaru for Uzodinma, who sources said gave Iwuanyanwu the privilege to give him a female Deputy from Owerri Zone.

Chief Iwuanyanwu has been Chukwuma Ekomaru’s political Godfather and mentor for decades now.