Choice Of Ekomaru As Hope Uzodinma’s Deputy Rocks Imo APC

2023 Imo Guber:

.As Leaders, Women Groups Kick, Ready For War

.The Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Connection

Even as members of All Progressive Congress, APC, Leaders of the Party, Women Groups and Imo people are yet to be officially briefed, the news that Governor Hope Uzodinma has chosen a female as his new Deputy Candidate in the November 11, 2023, has set tongues wagging and Imo APC in disarray.

Trumpeta learnt that trouble is already brewing among Imo APC Leaders and the Women wig of the party following the rumour that Uzodinma has arrived on Mrs Chineyere Ekomaru as his choice Deputy for the November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship election.

The news of Mrs Ekomaru as Uzodinma’s Deputy has dominated the airwaves in Imo State, yet the Governor has not made official statement on the matter.

This Newspaper learnt that Imo APC members, especially the Leaders are not happy over the choice of Ekomaru, with many of them stating various reasons.

Trumpeta was told that Uzodinma has not consulted the party or the Leaders over the issue of his Deputy.

Sources said that even though Uzodinma as the Leader of the party has the right to pick his Deputy, but they said it is proper for him to put the Leaders in confidence.

Therefore, the choice of Ekomaru has caused problem within the party, as Leaders said the Governor did not reach them, even as they lament that the aforementioned Deputy is not a member of APC.

While the argument was not against the quality of the rumoured Deputy or her sex they said that the choice will tear Imo APC apart, because there are other women who have been working hard for the party, who are also qualified for the position, assuming the Governor consulted widely, Trumpeta learnt.

Further sources said that the Women Folk in Imo APC have vowed to fight the choice if they are not properly consulted.

Meanwhile, sources told Trumpeta that the Ekomaru choice was facilitated by Imo Political Iroko, and former Presidential Aspirant, and now President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

A source said that Uzodinma had beckoned on Iwuanyanwu to give him a trusted female from Owerri zone, who would pair with him in the November election.

Trumpeta learnt that the Elder Statesman who has suffered various betrayals in his political sojourn, went for Mrs Ekomaru, whose husband, Bar Ekomaru Chukwuma (SAN) has been a loyal prodigee for decades.

However, while the female Ekomaru is not known much in the political circle of Imo, the husband, Chukwuma has remained a constant politician who was once a Commissioner under the era of Governor Achike Udenwa.

The Ekomaru’s hail from Umunoha, in Mbaitoli LGA, just a stone throw from the Local Government Area Imo PDP Governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy).

Ikeduru and Mbaitoli LGAs are called Mbaike, and has one Federal Lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

Political pundits said Uzodinma may have used Mrs Ekomaru as one stone, to kill two birds. That is by trying to wicken the zone of his main challenger in the 2023 Election, Senator Anyanwu by picking a Deputy from Mbaitoli.

And to also woo the female folks by picking a woman as his Deputy this time.

Meanwhile, Uzodinma’s present Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku hails from Ikeduru LGA as Sam Daddy.

Already, most of those who have been “posing” before the Governor with the hope they would replace Njoku are now frustrated and in bad mood, as the slot has eluded them.

However, how Uzodinma will appease the various hurting Groups within Imo APC over his rumoured choice Deputy would be seen in the coming weeks. That is, whenever he officially unveils Mrs Ekomaru as the Special Woman, who would be the second Deputy Governor in Imo State, after Dr Ada Okwuonu of the Ohakim era, if Uzodinma wins the election next seven months.