Emeka Ihedioha Buries Mother Tomorrow

. As Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe Zones Mourn Mama Dorothy

Tomorrow, Friday, June 16, 2023, the remains of Late Dame Dorothy Nnsonma Ihedioha, will be laid to rest in Aronta, Mbutu, in Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

Late Dame Dorothy is the mother of His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, a former Governor of Imo State.

The burial rites will commence today in the Ihedioha’s compound, Aronta, as there would be Service of Songs which will kick start by 5pm.

Various Choir Groups and Gospel Bands are expected in the Service of Songs, which will host many Clergy across various denominations.

Tomorrow, Friday will be the climax as Mama Dorothy’s remains would be lowered inside the grave in her Late Husband’s compound, Nze GMB Ihedioha, after Church Service.

Interment follows immediately at Mbutu Mbaise Stadium, where who is who across Nigeria would be hosted.

Meanwhile, the entire Imo State, across the three political zones of Okigwe, Owerri and Orlu have mourned the demise of Dame Ihedioha.