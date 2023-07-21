Acholonu, Former Imo Deputy Governor Goes Home Today

.Chuma Nnaji, Ilomuanya, Ejiogu, Mgbenwelu, Others Mourn Departed Prince

The remains of Dr Douglas Acholonu, a former Deputy Governor of Imo State, will be lowered to mother earth today, Friday, in Orlu, LGA, Imo State.

All roads will lead to his ancestral home, Eluama, Ishiobiukwu Gedegwuru Ancient Palace where he would be laid to rest among the graves of his forefathers.

The late Douglas Acholonu is blue blooded Prince of the Orlu Royal family.

He was the Deputy Governor of Imo State under the Governorship era of Chief Evan Enwerem.

According to information released by the family, his Body will be lied in state on Friday (today) by 9am at the Ishiobiukwu Gedegwuru Ancient Palace, while the funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Orlu by 11am.

Interment follows in the Palace, after which reception.

Royal Fathers, top politicians and even the clergy, across Imo State have mourned the departed Prince.

Speaking to Trumpeta, a former Imo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Chuma Nnaji, described the late Acholonu as a man of many parts, pointing out that Dr Acholonu distinguished himself both in the Medical Profession which was his beat, and politics through which he touched many lives too.