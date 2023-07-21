ALAGBAOSO: Uzodimma Raising Bar Of Infrastructural Development In Imo, Hosts Orlu, Orsu, Oru East Stakeholders

The Federal Lawmaker that represented Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, has said lauded Imo Governor and explained he has risen the infrastructural development bar in the state.

He said this while addressing All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders of Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency; comprising Sole Administrators (SOLADS), State Woman leader of the party, Special Advisers (SAs), Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Ward Chairmen, Youths leaders, Lawmakers representing the three Councils and other groups.

Alagbaoso reminded the stakeholders that they may not completely achieve November 11 governorship election without their inputs, eulogizing Governor Hope Uzodimma for raising the infrastructural development bar in the State.

“See the thickness of gutters and the smoothness of the roads that lead from Owerri to Orlu to Ideato to Mbaise and Umuahia. One in the eyes is worth two in the bears. Governor Hope Uzodimma is doing. I had remained in PDP since 2008 before joining the ruling APC”.

Speaking, the Sole Administrators of Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Local Government Areas; Chris Mbarie, Onyekachi Ezenwa and Nnadi Celestine, congratulated Alagbaoso for defecting to their party with his supporters.

He said they admired Rt. Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso’s style of politics, appreciating him for coming back to Imo to identify with the ruling All Progressives Congress,

The meeting that held at the Rockview Hotels, Owerri, Wednesday, also had in attendance, State Woman leader of the party, Dr Cyril Okafor, Emmanuel Dike, Barr. Paul Ogunatu, religious leaders, Former Commissioners, ex legislators among other dignitaries.