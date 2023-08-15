Lawson Okafor’s Grandson’s Dedication Turns Carnival

• As Imo Governor, Top Dignitaries Grace Occasion

By Onyekachi Eze

It was more than a carnival at the Chillis Event Center, Owerri, Imo State on Sunday, August 13, 2023 as Political, Religious, Community Leaders, as well as Captains of Industries were present for the dedication of little Master Ifechi Nwabuwa.

The event commenced with a Holy Mass celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Aladimma, Owerri.

Dignitaries from all walks of life converged to share in the joy of Mr/Mrs Ifeanyi Nwabuwa, and the Okafor family on the gift of a Child (son).

Afterwards, all the dignitaries marched down to the exquisite reception hall.

Father to the bride, a political icon and business tycoon, Chief Lawson Okafor whose joy was visibly noticed by all described the day as epochal and evergreen.

“Omeiheukwu Omuma” disclosed that his joy as a grandfather is immesurable. “Today, we are celebrating my first grand- son. I am very happy for the day”.

In acknowledging the distinguished presence of Governor Hope Uzodimma, Chief Okafor opined, “The baby, my dearest grandson is “Our Renewed Hope”.

In the same vein, other guests were duly recognised for their show of love and presence.

The Attorney General of Imo State and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. COC Akolisa in his words of exaltation attributed Chief Lawson Okafor as a die-hard supporter of the 3R administration, who stood solidly behind Governor Uzodinma’s election before 2019, after it till the present day unshaken.

Hence, Akolisa maintained that “Omeiheukwu Omuma” and his family deserved every solidarity received on the dedication of his first grandson.

The governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma who was the chief guest of honour expressed joy with the young couple, Mr/Mrs Ifeanyi Nwabuwa for the blessing of parenthood.

Governor Uzodimma opined, “This ceremony is very significant one. Lawson grew up under my tutelage, but now he is also a grandfather”.

The number one Imo citizen admonished the young couple on need to live happily and raise their Children with the fear of God.

Other notable dignitaries present were; Senator Osita Izunaso (representing Imo West Senatorial District at the Senate), APC State Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mrs. Chinyere Ihuoma Ekemaru, Imo Assembly Lawmakers comprising the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, Hon Innocent Ikpamezie, Chief Tony Chukwu, HRH Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, HRH Eze EC Okeke, APC State Chairman, Sir MacDonald Ebere, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, Hon Chief Ifeanyi Oruh, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna, Chief Law Nwobodo.

Others present were Commissioners for Works, Ralph Nwosu, Agriculture, Transport Barr Rex Anunobi, Sole Administrators for Oru East, Oru West, Njaba LGAs.

In their vote of thanks, the elegant couple thanked their guests for gracing the occasion and prayed that God continue to enlarge their life’s endeavours.