Orlu Senate, Federal Constituency: Izunaso Floors Labour Party’s Ahize, As  Omeogo Wins PDP’s Onyegbule

By Onyekachi Eze

It is a moment of celebration galore in the APC family in Imo State as the party has recorded fresh Court victories, respectively at the Election Petition Tribunal filed by opposition parties against its 2023 candidates.

While the Labour Party candidate for the Imo West (Orlu Zone) Senatorial election, Chief Charles Ahize had taken the APC opponent who was declared winner and inaugurated into the 10th National Assembly since June 2023, Senator Osita Izunaso to the Tribunal, same was applicable in the case of the Orlu/Orsu/Oru-East Seat.

For Orlu Federal Seat, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Chief Kingsley Onyegbule (Kinseoul) dragged the APC’s Canice Moore Nwachukwu (Omeogo) to the Tribunal.

In the Court judgement, yesterday, September 4, 2023, the Court ruled in favour of Senator Izunaso and declared him the authentic winner of the February 25, 2023 Orlu Senate election.

The Tribunal which held at the Marraba of Nasarawa State declared that Izunaso of the APC was duly elected, hence dismissed Ahize’s law suit.

From online document obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper, it disclosed that all evidence given in Court by Ahize and the Labour Party were “black-market evidence and therefore inadmissible”.

In a related development same yesterday, the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Nasarawa on a suit No EPT/IM/HR/04/2023 affirmed Omeogo as the authentic candidate against the suit filed against him by the PDP’s Onyegbule.

The two judgments which had favoured the APC Candidates had however elicited joy in their camps, as well as resurrected hopes among the Imo State House of Assembly candidates who are also in the Tribunal awaiting judgment.