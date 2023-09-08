Arodiogbu Lauds Uzodimma’s Quest For Quality Health Delivery Of Imo Residents

•Happy With Newly Commissioned Hospital At Ohaji-Egbema

By Onyekachi Eze

An illustrious son of Imo State, who doubles as the South East National Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has expressed delight over the Governor’s resilience and unfettered show of concern towards the health of Imolites.

This he portrayed while commending Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, yesterday, during the Commissioning of the ultra Modern Hospital built by the 3R administration at Umuokanne, in the Ohaji-Egbema Council Area of the State.

Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu studied Medicine from the famous University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, and later bagged his Master’s Degree in Public Health from the prestigious University of Leeds in England.

Fully aware of the need for adequate health delivery to the public, Arodiogbu has thumbed up for Governor Uzodimma for maintaining a high standard in that regard.

He opined that the health services in Imo State got to an enviable heights since the coming on board of Uzodimma in January 2020.

Adding that, among the oaths of allegiance/office taken by office holders during swearing-in via towards the protection of lives and property, Governor Hope Uzodimma has lived up beyond expectations.

The APC National officer continued that he is leaving indelible footprints in Imo State.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma is not only leaving quality footprints, but one that would live for generations yet unborn. I’m aware that before 2020, there were dilapidated hospitals and health Centres in the State. But look at it today, we are counting over 305 Health Centres across the Wards in the 27 LGAs of the State. What a perfect way of showing leadership with care.

“The healthcare reform of the Shared Prosperity administration was an elaborate one with a focus on making healthcare services accessible to all Imolites. By this, there was a need to guarantee availability of healthcare at the hinterlands of the State, hence the reconstruction of 305 Primary Healthcare Centers.

“As at the last count, the reconstruction on 250 centers out of the 305 have been completed, equipped and delivered. This is of course, in addition to the General Hospitals in each of the three senatorial districts in the State.

“Today again, the Governor commissioned a gigantic hospital in the hinterland of Ohaji-Egbema, an oil producing LGA in the Nation. This shows the governor’s deep passion for the wellbeing of the people at remote areas. Posterity will not forget this magnanimity”, said Arodiogbu.

Speaking further, he charged the indigenes of the respective areas to guard the projects jealously and never to give in to vandalism or looting, pointing out that the essence of erecting the health facilities is to serve their health needs.

He also recalled that the governor is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring health assurances for Imo indigenes through the Ministry of Health.

Further congratulating Governor Uzodimma for the giant feats, Dr. Arodiogbu expressed optimism that the good works will be rewarded by Imo electorates come November 11, 2023 polls.

“Who would choose to go back to darkness after experiencing all these life transforming projects and policies of our dear Governor, Onwa Oyoko? Imo people have seen and have enjoyed democracy dividends under this administration. Reward for good work is more work. All these projects are enough for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second term campaign”, said Dr. Arodiogbu.