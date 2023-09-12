Abuja Indigenes Approach Court For Governor, 3 Senators, Reps, State Assembly, Over Tribunal Ruling  

The court, in its ruling on Wednesday, says the FCT is not superior to any state.

Original inhabitants in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have concluded plans to approach the court to seek an order mandating the Federal government of Nigeria and the National Assembly to let them produce their governor, three Senators, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly members, respectively. According to a post made on his verified X account formerly known as Twitter, Daniel Bwala, former spokesman of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization, said they made the demand following the Presidential Petition Tribunal Court’s judgment, which states that Abuja is just like any other state.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has ruled that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has no special status over other 36 states of the federation over the 25% required votes in the presidential election held on February 25.

The court, in its ruling on Wednesday, says the FCT is not superior to any state. Recall that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party was the only candidate in the February 25th election with up to 25% votes in the FCT. He won about 59 per cent of the votes cast in the FCT, which neither President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (19 per cent) nor Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (15 per cent) scored.