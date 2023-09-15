Bishop Nwaelleh Goes Home  October 21st

Eziama Ngor Okpala LGA and the Living Church International has lost their illustrious son and General Overseer, Bishop Kelly Kevinson Chibuzor Nwaelleh after a prolonged illness.He was aged 76 years. Bishop Nwaelleh hailed from Umuebi Eziama in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State and was the Founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Church International with headquarters in Aba, Abia State. Official burial arrangement issued by the family shows that the renowned charismatic preacher will be committed to mother earth on Saturday, October 21st, 2023 in his hometown, Eziama Ngor Okpala. The Living Church International will organize Night of Tributes and Service of Songs in his honor at the Living Church headquarters, 700 Living Church Way, Aba by 5pm on Friday ,October 20th. Bishop Nwaelleh is survived by his widow, Althea, his children, Kevinson KC Nwaelleh, Ted, Quinn, Skye, Ikenna, Okwesirieze; grandchildren, Bradley, Isaiah, Nathaniel, Zoe, Aaliya, numerous relations and members of the Living Church worldwide.