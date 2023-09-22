Nov Imo Guber: Youths Group Drums Support For NNPP’s Odunzeh

Youths group under the aegis of Imo youths Coalition has declared support for the NNPP Governorship Candidate, Hon Uche Ben Odunzeh.

The youths in their numbers made their intention known when they held a consultative meeting in the campaign office of the candidate in Owerri.

They hinged their endorsement on the manifesto of Hon. Odunzeh which is crested on three ‘Ps’ representing Peace, Production and Prosperity, explaining that his plan of action is centric and people’s driven.

The Convener of the group who is also their Director General, Comrade Gregory Nnorom, mentioned that they have carefully studied the body languages of most of the candidates and are more at home with the messages of the NNPP Candidate which according to them is visionary and solution proffering.

They promised to mobilize Imo youths of all walks of life in taking same direction stressing that is the route everyone has to take inorder to salvage the state.

The Imo youths coalition stated that the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state is youths turn to take over Douglas house and they are not going to be deterred by anything

Equally, they called on the youths that are yet to collect their permanent voter’s card to go and collect it so as to qualify them to vote.