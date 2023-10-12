Imo Sports Commission Boss, Prince Ogbonna Supports YSFON Mock Champions League

..Describes Tournament As Talent Hunt

The Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has thrown his weight behind this seasons Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria YSFON, Owerri Mock Champions League.

Prince Ogbonna who incidentally is the YSFON South East Ambassador made his support through the South East YSFON Vice President/Imo State Chairman, Mr Ndubuisi Opara-Ekeocha to help give the tournament officials and LOC members the outlook it deserves.

Speaking through his Media aid on his continued support to grassroots soccer and talent Hunt Programmes, the Obinze in Owerri West LGA born ex professional footballer cum International Business man who delights in philanthropic works said he was discovered from the grassroots and so his decision to always give his support to such Programmes to ensure that the young talents are given opportunity to become stars.

“Recall that am the South East YSFON Ambassador and so it’s important that we give them all the support they need to provide a suitable atmosphere for talented young stars at the grassroots to develop.

“We have been doing this with YSFON over the years and it gives me joy to see Imo youths getting the chance to put their talents into good use and become useful to their families and the society at large which is why the Imo Sports Commission under the dynamic and hard working Administration of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, gives more emphasis to Programmes geared towards empowering the youth through the ‘Shared Prosperity’ mantra.

The Sports Commission Boss also lauded the leadership of YSFON in the state for creating such wonderful platform for our talented youths as he urged them to seize the opportunity to make a good life out of the talent God has deposited in them.