Mbaise APC Boils Again Over Party Funds

By Okey Alozie

The crisis rocking Aboh Mbaise APC is said to have now escalated into a serious war.

Our roving reporter observed that the crisis allegedly came up because of mismanagement of funds and highhandedness of some leaders in the area.

It is alleged that the sum of N 10m given to each Local Government Area in Imo State is said to have been duely released but that of Aboh Mbaise LGA was not properly managed by some of the Leaders as we gathered from a reliable source.

The political Wards got N 30,000 as we were told but many APC members are suspecting foul play by those handed the money.

The aggrieved APC members in Aboh are complaining that the money was properly shared to the Wards as supposed, adding that there is still some money left after N30,000 was given to each political Ward in the Area.

Initially, many wanted President Generals of Autonomous Communities to be incharge of the funds but others said no and demanded that the N 30,000 should be paid into the account of Ward Leaders since it is a party affair.

The argument is that many President Generals in Aboh Mbaise LGA are not working for APC again and those ones who have left APC are now quarrelling seriously with Ward Chairmen and party Leaders.

This money issue ( N 10m) is said have brought heavy division among party members as they are no longer speaking in one voice and if care is not taken this may bring disaster for APC in the coming election.

Source revealed that party Leaders are now having parallel meetings as party members now are in factions.

It would be recalled that funds released from the State in the past brought division and crisis because of trust and alleged mismanagement.

While other Local Government Areas have peacefully shared their money Aboh Mbaise’s matter