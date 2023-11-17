Imo Council Of SUG Presidents Endorse Ahaneku Nzebuchi As Candidate For NANS President 

The council of Student Union government Presidents Imo state chapter has endorsed Comrade Ahaneku Valentine Nzebuchi as Candidate for the position of NANS President ahead of the forthcoming NANS election, Campus Diary can exclusively report.

The group revealed this through a memo released on the 14th of November, made available to Campus Diary and was signed by the council chairman Okeharam Stanley and Secretary Emerenini Favour.

According to the memo, the SUG Council of Presidents found Nzebuchi worthy to fly the flag of the council at NANS elections having recounted his numerous achievements as the SUG president of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri Imo state.

The memo reads in thus in parts;

“It is with great pleasure that we write to you today to endorse Comr Ahaneku Valentine Nzebuchi as a candidate for the position of NANS president.

During his time as a student union president Comr Ahaneku Valentine Nzebuchi achieved many moderate Successes.

He successfully advocated for a reduction of fees which made the polytechnic more accessible to a wider range of students. He also showed a commitment to putting students first which made him a highly respected leader on campus. His leadership was marked by a dedication to transparency and communication which earned him the trust of his peers.

Additionally he was a strong advocate for student safety and well-being and he works tirelessly to create a positive and supportive environment on campus etc

Based on these achievements believe that Comr Ahaneku Valentine Nzebuchi is uniquely qualified to serve as NANS president. He has the skills experience and passion to make a positive impact on the association and its members.

I urged you to consider as a strong candidate for this position”. The memo reads.

The council of presidents SUG Imo chapter is an umbrella that houses all SUG presidents in the varsity of Imo state.