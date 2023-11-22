Mbaitoli People Are Great–Lady Chinyere Ekomaru

By Innocent Osuoha

The Deputy Governor-Elect, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru has held a post election victory party for the people of Mbaitoli LGA at her palatial residence at Umunoha in Mbaitoli LGA.

The gathering which was attended by who is who in Mbaitoli politics included political gladiators such as Hon Innocent Ikpamezie member representing Mbaitoli in the State House of Assembly, the Mbaitoli Apex political leader and Campaign Council Chairman Prince Marcom Nlemigbo, Engineer Iyke Nnadi, Barrister OYB Nwafor, the Ekomaru vanguard for Hope as well as the IBC Management led by the Director-General Lady Ify Onyegbule.

In her brief but very powerful speech, the Deputy Governor-elect, Lady Ekomaru, who has continually remained grateful to Governor Uzodinma for choosing her as his Deputy described her Principal as an Iroko, an all rounder and a man of many parts full of ideas and experience.

She said it was these qualities that armed the Governor to run the State successfully for the last four years despite all forms of distractions.

The Deputy Governor-elect while pledging her unalloyed loyalty to her Principal advised women of the State to be more supportive to the administration especially now that the governor has given them a sense of belonging through gender sensitivity.

Turning to the people of Mbaitoli, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru said, ” you people are great and I can’t thank you people enough”.

” Let us see this victory as our own as well as for all Imolites. We have gathered to thank and celebrate ourselves and I want to assure you all that I will be a good ambassador”.

She paid glowing tribute to her husband Chief Ekomaru(SAN) and the entire family for being very supportive all through the campaign period.

In a brief remark, Chief Marcom Nlemigbo advised the audience to come together and support the government in power especially now that elections were over to enable Governor Hope take the State to the next level.

He assured people of the State that the second tenure would be saturated with more projects, developments and infrastructure.

Though the occasion was not a speech making one, the husband of the Deputy Governor-elect, Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru(SAN), while presenting the traditional kolanuts, earlier, said the gathering was a “thank you” forum to appreciate the people of Mbaitoli for taking the wise decision of seamlessly returning Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for a second term irrespective of their various party inclinations.