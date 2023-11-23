Community Leader Osuji, Laid To Rest, As Orji   Natives Mourn

By Imo Trumpeta -
0
133

By Amaechi Chidinma

The remain of late Chief Sylvester Akujobi Osuji (Nze White) has been laid to rest at his country home at Umuogii , Orji Uratta  Owerri North LGA of Imo state after a church service , at age 64

According to his biography signed by Mr Osuji Kenneth  Chigaemezu the first son of  the departed philanthropist  cum community Leader , Late Chief Osuji was born in 1959 to the family of Late Pa  Patrick Akujobi Osuji and  Mrs Maria Uwagwu   Osuji of Umunkwo Umuogii in Orji  Uratta  in Owerri  North Local  Government Area of Imo state , he   was the 2nd child in   the family of  six.

Late Chief Osuji started   his early education  at township primary school  Owerri before he proceeded to Government Secondary Owerri then he ventured into business at new market Owerri , Late Chief   Osuji in his bid for success also taught as a  teacher at  Bilgram Commercial  College Orji. He  was the Chief    Executive Officer of Omereoha & sons  and a pool  promoter of  winners victory  pool limited, he was a Christian married to late Lolo  Comfort Akujobi and the marriage blessed with  six children.amongst whom are ;Mr Chigaemezu Kenneth Osuji , Pilot Osuji , Chinemerem Joy Osuji , Ndubuisi Smart Osuji , Nna Paschal Osuji , Ngozi Linda Osuji

Speaking  with newsmen   the first daughter  of the deceased  , Osuji Joy Chinemerem (Ebigo) described her Late  Dad as a loving and caring  person and a hero in the entire  Osuji family who will be greatly missed by all , she   recalled her ordeals on hearing about  her father’s demise , she said ‘ the  day I  heard about his death , my  whole world crumbled   up till  now it is still like a dream to me, my dad cares for his family so   much as old as I am  he  still treat me me like a Baby , my late father’s legacy can never be forgotten” she expressed.

Also speaking with newsmen , elder brother to Late Chief Osuji , Mr Christian Azuoma Osuji in a sober mood described his Late younger brother as a good man who will be remembered for his good works , he reiterated that his Late brother’s kindness earned him the title ” Omere Oha 1 of Orji”    he added that late Chief Osuji was a problem solver , he promised to continue where his brother stopped by being a father to his children , he said ” I will be coming here every day to check on my brother’s children , they are very  respectful and take me as their father ” he said.

In her speech , Mrs Benadette Enyi , a member of Orji community and close relative of the Osuji family said ” I am the wife of his uncle from another family , Late Chief Osuji’s name speaks for itself , he has helped widows , I am a testimony , he helped me , I was very close to his wife , my son Tochukwu Enyi stayed with the family , the family is good, I will continue to give my motherly advice to the children he left behind” she submitted . Tributes have been pouring in.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR