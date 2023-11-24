For Election Victories! NUP-1 Salutes Uzodinma, Izunaso, Ozuruigbo, Ozioma

. Pledges Support To Imo Governor

The General Assembly, Executive Council and Board of Trustees of New Umuaka Project Initiative (NUP-1) have expressed joy over the victory of Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State in the November 11, 2023 election.

The organization also congratulated Distinguished Senator Osita Izunaso, the Senator representing Orlu Zone in the Red Chamber for his success in his own election.

The NUP-1, equally sent kudos to Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo (OZB) the member representing Nkwerre/Nwangele/Njaba/Isu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

They Group did not forget Chief Hon Ozioma Beneth Ebonine Worship who is representing Njaba State Constituency in the Imo House of Assembly.

In a release signed by Dr Uche Oguike (Global Administrator) Baba Awuzie (Secretary- General) and (Chief) Dr AC Oguamanam (Chairman Board of Trustees) on behalf of NUP-1, the Body expressed profound happiness over the Electoral victories of the mentioned politicians, praying that God will continue to guide them in their offices.

“We pray for God’s wisdom, guidance and protection as you carry out the onerous tasks and responsibilities” the NUP-1 charged them.

While congratulating them, the Organization recognized the triumphs of Izunaso, Ozuruigbo and Ozioma at the Tribunals and Appeal Court, and urged them to live up to expectation.

“NUP-1 urges the Lawmakers to bring to bear their legislative prowess as your constituents who freely gave you their mandate expect nothing short of effective and efficient representation” the Group said.

The New Umuaka Project Initiative NUP-1, is an umbrella Body that initiates, plans, organizes and executes laudable community projects, human capital development and humanitarian projects through selfless contributions from sons and daughters from the Ten (10) autonomous communities in Umuaka, in Njaba Local Government Area, Imo State.

The Group pledged their total support to the Government of Imo State led by Governor Hope Uzodinma, and called on God to continue to protect him to provide dividends of democracy to all Imo people.