TPM Okere Hails Uzodinma On Construction Of Ihiagwa Road.

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Traditional Prime Minister of Owerri West LGA, TPM Dr. Kelechukwu Okere, MD, has hailed the state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma over the recent ongoing construction of Ihiagwa road.

He commended the governor for paying attention to the cry for help of the people of Ihiagwa who had complained tirelessly of being maligned by the governor.

Recall that, the TPM had earlier expressed his concerns to raise awareness to the untold suffering and hardship by the bad road, which has been neglected for over four years, causing death of economic activities to the once bubbling and vibrant community.

Ihiagwa which play host to two federal institutions – Federal University of Technology and the Police Training school, with a major link road to Port Harcourt road has been left abandoned for years despite continued appeal from residents and stakeholders.

Dr. Okere passionately encouraged the governor to go beyond the laterite surfacing stage, typically observed during the festive season and instead implement asphalting for road construction. He emphasized that this would contribute to establishing a strong and long-lasting road infrastructure.

Furthermore, he appealed for the reconstruction of the connecting bridge between Ihiagwa and the Port Harcourt road, emphasizing the importance of enhancing seamless mobility in the area.

Addressing the concerns closer to home, Dr. Okere urged the FUTO community to actively address the deteriorating state of the roads within the school campus. He stressed the need for prompt action, highlighting that the condition of these roads is reportedly as dire as that of the Ihiagwa road.