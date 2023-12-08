Anxiety In Ministries of Lands, Housing As Workers Desert Offices For Fear of Arrest

.Governors Search Light Beams On Education, Environment Ministries, OCDA, SEMB

By Okey Alozie

Aftermath of the suspension of Commissioner for Lands, Survey and physical planning, Imo State Mr Noble Abiaso Atulegwu and the General Manager GM of Imo Housing Corporation, workers in these affected Establishments are said to be living in fear.

Our roving reporter who visited the State Secretariat complex located along Owerri Porthacourt road, Owerri, observed that a good number of offices in Ministry of Lands and that of Housing were not opened for work.

The place is said to be deserted as key-workers there are not physically seen as at Wednesday morning when our roving reporter visited. Even the Land Agents that usually hover around the Ministry on daily basis have all ran away to avoid problem.

Report has it that there is fire on the mountain in some of the State Ministries, Parastatals and Agencies over alleged misconduct and land grabbing.

Information revealed that those suspected to be involved in these acts are now facing the music as the sledge hammer of Governor Hope Uzodinma is falling on them.

The news of the dirty deals of some of the Government Appointees is now everywhere. The bad news as we reliably gathered centred on Ministry of Lands and that of Housing consequently their key workers are said to be on the run right now. The two Housing Corporation located along MCC Uratta road is now quiet.

This hit started barely two weeks after the Imo State guber election conducted on the 11th of November 2023 which was won by Senator Hope Uzodinma, the incumbent governor of Imo State.

Though most of those land grabbing reports were published by newspaper houses months ago but this time, the governor considered it very necessary to act on those reports.

There are indications that more heads will roll as Governor Uzodinma is bent to sanction all those that have brought bad image to the government.

“The Governor as we gathered has no interest in land grabbing but his Appointees are doing otherwise” a source revealed.

Concerned Imolites are now calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to set up a Panel to probe other Commissioners and Ministries handling lucrative matters like Education, Works, Environment, Tourism, SEMB, OCDA. This could serve as a proactive measure to curb crime in the administration.