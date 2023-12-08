Widow Cries Out To Uzodinma Over Flood Disaster In Egbu

By Imo Trumpeta -
0
143

By Nkama Chioma

 Dame Julie B.C Opara of No:15 Oba-ala jemba Umuelebi-Umuanyalu village in Egbu Autonomous community in Owerri North LGA, Imo State has turned to Destitute following dangerous heavy downpour of November 22, 2023  that left her apartment devastated by flood.

When Trumpeta Correspondent visited the victim who is  a widow and  a retiree of Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, Channel 6 Aba, it was observed that the house was wrecked by heavy flooding.

 Mrs Julie Opara, speaking to Trumpeta lamented seriously on the damage the flood has caused her, expressing that the experience is better imagined than being a Victim.

Narrating her ordeal, she stated that she was woken up by a great surge of flood that  flung open  her gate and broke the sliding door of her sitting room thus making way for free flow of water to occupy the entire apartment.

She stated further that similar incident had occurred last year which drew the attention of Leaders and members of the community and  made His Royal Majesty, Eze Mitchell Uchenna Egbukole(the Ochoronma the vi of Egbu Ancient Kingdom)take the matter up to Gov. Hope Uzodinma who sent a delegation of Government officials  led by the Deputy Governor, Prof  Placid Njoku to inspect the area.

She said Imo Government promised to look into the matter but unfortunately till date nothing has happened as Imo Government could not match their promise  with action.

Trumpeta investigating further discovered that a road construction Company should be  blamed for the ugly situation  as they destroyed all the embankments residents of the  area constructed to check the  flood from ravaging their homes. The company promised to fix a tunnel  at the junction of Comprehensive Secondary School, Egbu, to ease free flow of water but they could not do that till date therefore contributing to the  misery of the residents.

Dame Opara therefore is  calling on well meaning Imolites , kindhearted citizens and the Government of Sen Hope Uzodinma  to come to her aid to enable her pick up her life again as all her property have been rendered useless due to the flood of Nov 22,2023

She said she does not know how to survive as help has refused to come, even as her meagre pension does not come regularly, coupled with being a widow.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR